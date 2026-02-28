How to Watch Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX

Monterrey host Cruz Azul on Sarturday night in a clash between two of the most powerful rosters not only in Liga MX, but in all of North American soccer.

Both squads were semifinalists a season ago and added even more talent to their ranks over the winter. Saturday’s clash will also serve as a preview for their upcoming Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 tie.

Despite overflowing with talent, Monterrey have been unimpressive since the start of the Clausura 2026 season and after winning just one of their last four, Rayados are, incredibly, on the outside looking into the playoff picture currently.

Cruz Azul, on the other hand, have gotten better and better with each passing week. Nicolás Larcamón’s side defeated title contenders Tigres and then ended league leaders Chivas’ perfect start of the season to get within touching distance of the Clausura 2026 summit.

With Monterrey desperate for a result at home and Cruz Azul looking formidable, Saturday’s contest could be an absolute spectacle. Here’s how you can catch the action.

What Time Does Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul Kick-Off?

Location : Monterrey, Mexico

: Monterrey, Mexico Stadium : Estadio BBVA

: Estadio BBVA Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Kick-off Time: 8:05 p.m. ET / 5:05 p.m. PT

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul on TV and Live Stream

Willer Ditta (left) will be tasked with containing the brilliant Sergio Canales | Victor Cruz/AFP/Getty Images

Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul will be broadcasted in the U.S. on TUDN USA and Univision. The match will also go live on streaming through ViX.

In Mexico, the game will be televised via Canal 5 and TUDN. Like in the U.S., ViX will stream the clash, but viewers must have an active subscription to the service.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, ViX Mexico Canal 5, TUDN, ViX

What’s Next for Monterrey, Cruz Azul?

Both Monterrey and Cruz Azul will participate in the midweek Liga MX action, as the Clausura 2026 accelerated during the first week of March.

Monterrey will host Querétaron on Wednesday, March 4, before a the biggest game of their season next weekend. Rayados will visit mortal enemies Tigres on Saturday, March 7, rekindling one of the fiercest rivalries in Mexican soccer in the newest edition of El Clásico Regio.

Cruz Azul have a more favorable portion of their schedule up next. La Máquina will visit bottom of the league Santos Laguna on Tuesday, March 3, before hosting Atlético San Luis next Saturday.

