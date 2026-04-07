How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Club America on TV, Live Stream: Concacaf Champions Cup

Nashville SC embark in their maiden voyage to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, where they’ll battle against Liga MX powerhouse Club América, starting with the first leg on Tuesday night at GEODIS Park.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better Major League Soccer team than Nashville in the early stages of 2026. B.J. Callaghan’s side translated that positive league start to the Concacaf Champions Cup, where they upset Lionel Messi and Inter Miami through away goals to clinch their first ever appearance in the tournament quarterfinals.

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The journey doesn’t get easier now though, with seven-time champions Club América coming to town. Las Águilas eliminated Philadelphia Union without ever really suffering in the round of 16, and with plenty of experience at the continental stage, André Jardine’s side will like their chances of continuing their title charge.

Nashville has never faced a Liga MX rival in competition history, meanwhile América has faced five MLS opponents in the quarterfinals in the past, advancing on all previous occasions. But with Callaghan’s side on the rise, they’ll be confident that they can overcome one of the region’s historical Goliath’s to continue their Cinderella run.

Here’s how you can watch Nasvhille SC vs. Club América on Tuesday night.

What Time Does Nashville vs. Club América Kick Off?

Location : Nashville, Tenn.

: Nashville, Tenn. Stadium : GEODIS Park

: GEODIS Park Date : Tuesday, April 7

: Tuesday, April 7 Kick-off Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Club América on TV, Live Stream

Uruguay international Brian Rodríguez will face his former club. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Audiences in the United States have multiple ways to cath the action of this MLS vs. Liga MX rivalry match, with Fox Sports 2 broadcasting the game on television and FOX One carrying the game on streaming for those with an active subscription.

Those who prefer to watch the Spanish coverage of the game can do so on TUDN USA or streaming on ViX.

Elsewhere in North America, OneSoccer and fuboTV have the rights for the game in Canada. FOX One is the official home of the Concacaf Champions Cup in Mexico.

Country TV channel/live stream United States FOX Sports 2, FOX One, TUDN USA, Vix Mexico FOX One Canada fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

What’s Next for Nashville, Club América?

Sam Surridge (front) is leading the MLS Golden Boot race. | Nashville SC/MLS/Getty Images

Both teams have high-stakes league matches this weekend following the first leg. Nashville will visit Charlotte FC on Saturday night in a battle for supremacy in the MLS Eastern Conference.

América, meanwhile, need to collect three points to continue their Clausura 2026 playoff push and will host bitter city-rivals Cruz Azul on Saturday evening in the latest edition of El Clásico Joven, a rivalry that has only intensified in recent years thanks to a number of playoff encounters.

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