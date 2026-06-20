How to Watch Netherlands vs. Sweden on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Group F is finely poised after matchday one, ensuring the stakes are sky high for the Netherlands and Sweden ahead of Saturday’s clash.

The Netherlands could only manage a draw from its opening match with Japan, twice surrendering leads to miss out on victory. Sweden made no such mistake, however, firing five past Tunisia as it flexed its attacking muscles.

Despite Sweden’s goal-laden win, propelling it to the summit of Group F, it’s the Dutch who remain favorites for the upcoming match and to ultimately sew up first place. If the Scandinavians can defy expectations and clinch victory on Saturday, they will book their place in the last 32.

Here’s how to watch an intriguing battle.

What Time Does Netherlands vs. Sweden Kick Off?

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Saturday, June 20

: Saturday, June 20 Kick-off Time : 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Sweden on TV, Live Stream

The FOX Network, fuboTV and Spanish-language broadcasters Telemundo are the three options for audiences across the United States.

There are four choices for Canadian viewers, who can tune in via TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave.

The BBC is the only destination in the United Kingdom, but those in Mexico can select between Azteca Deportes, ViX, TUDN and Canal 5.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

What’s Next for Netherlands, Sweden?

Sweden is in a strong position. | Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

If the Netherlands cannot beat Sweden on Friday, it faces Tunisia in its group stage finale knowing it could need victory to progress to the knockout stage and avoid the embarrassment of a shockingly early exit. It plays the African side on June 25.

On the same day, Sweden will take on Japan in its final match of Group F, which could prove definitive to qualification for the knockout phase if it loses to the Netherlands.

The last 32 kicks off on June 28.

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