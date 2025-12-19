Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle: Wholesale Changes From Carabao Cup Win
Chelsea hope to notch a third straight victory across all competitions when they visit Newcastle United in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.
The Blues endured a difficult start to December but have since steadied themselves after back-to-back wins. Last weekend’s 2–0 triumph over Everton was followed by a 3–1 victory over League One Cardiff City midweek that clinched a place in the last four of the Carabao Cup.
Chelsea will be determined to keep the good times rolling and Enzo Maresca will want to avoid any outside distractions heading to St James’ Park. Links with the Manchester City post as Pep Guardiola’s long-term heir won’t have helped as he prepares to makes ten changes from the Cardiff win.
Here is how Chelsea could line up on Tyneside.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard has been less gaffe-prone than last season, but he’s still not immune from errors. Newcastle will look to bombard Sánchez at every opportunity.
RB: Reece James—The return of Moisés Caciedo in the engine room could result in a return to right back for James to handle international teammate Anthony Gordon, although Malo Gusto will feel hard done by following his goal and assist against Everton last weekend.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah has been the mainstay in Chelsea’s backline following Levi Colwill’s ACL injury and he’s impressed with his consistency at the back. He will be put to the test by the towering Nick Woltemade on Saturday.
CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana finished up with 20 defensive contributions against Everton as a mammoth performance from the Frenchman secured a clean sheet.
LB: Marc Cucurella—The speed and energy of Anthony Elanga is tough for any full back to stop, but the brilliant Cucurella, one of the world’s best left backs, has thwarted more threatening wingers than the Swede previously.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuador international could be the only player to keep his place from the Cardiff victory, returning to the Premier League after a three-game ban.
DM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández faces an almighty battle with international rival Bruno Guimarães as both midfielders seek to provide attacking support for their side alongside defensive stability.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer was back among the goals last weekend and was named in FIFA Best Men’s 11 for 2025 in midweek.
RW: Pedro Neto—The Portugal international has become crucial to Chelsea with his speed and endeavour down the right wing and made a big difference from the bench against Cardiff, scoring a crucial second for the Blues in Wales.
ST: João Pedro—Liam Delap should be available after Christmas to offer Chelsea more variety in the final third, but Pedro will continue against Newcastle after coming off the bench against Cardiff and supplying an assist.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho stole the show as a midweek substitute as he scored twice in Cardiff to help Chelsea into the final four. Having missed an open goal against Everton last weekend, it was a confidence-boosting brace for the summer signing.