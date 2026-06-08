Spanish buzz for the upcoming World Cup is understandable, given its handsome triumph at Euro 2024 and the ease with which Luis de la Fuente’s side qualified for the tournament.

While injuries threatened to dampen expectations, the latest from the Spanish camp suggests its leading man, teenager Lamine Yamal, will be fully fit for his first World Cup.

La Roja’s preparations started with a 1–1 draw against Iraq on Thursday, and now they’re facing Peru, who failed to advance from CONMEBOL’s arduous qualifying process, in Mexico, after flying to their base camp in Tennessee on Friday.

Spain will be looking to lay down a marker before the start of the tournament, with its opening game merely a week away.

Here’s how you can tune into Monday’s warm-up match, held in Puebla.

What Time Does Peru vs. Spain Kick Off?

Location : Puebla, Mexico

: Puebla, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Cuauhtémoc

: Estadio Cuauhtémoc Date : Monday, June 8

: Monday, June 8 Kickoff Time : 2 a.m. BST (Tuesday, June 9) / 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

: 2 a.m. BST (Tuesday, June 9) / 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT Referee: Fernando Hernandez (MEX)

How to Watch Peru vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream

Spain were held by Iraq last time out. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

There are no streaming avenues for Spain’s clash with Peru in the United States. However, in the United Kingdom, you can lock into the contest via Amazon Prime. A small fee must be paid to access the stream.

FuboTV may be a popular option for those tuning in from Canada or Spain. Back home, the national team’s final World Cup warm-up match is also being shown on TVE La 1, RTVE and Movistar+.

DAZN, TLN and VIVA are alternatives in Canada. Mexicans have the choice of ESPN and Disney+.

Country TV/Live Stream United Kingdom Amazon Prime PPV Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA Mexico ESPN Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico Spain TVE La 1, RTVE Play, Movistar+, fuboTV España United States Not televised

What Next for Spain?

Spain flew to its World Cup base camp on Friday. | Alvaro Ballesteros/Europa Press/Getty Images

One of Spain’s group stage games will be played in Mexico, with its first two in Atlanta. So, Spain will fly back to base camp after Monday’s friendly and prepare for the clash with debutants Cabo Verde next Monday.

The European champions then face Saudi Arabia on June 21 before wrapping up the group stage against Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay on June 26. There‘s a good chance Spain already has top spot in Group H secure before Matchday 3.

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