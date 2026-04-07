Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are used to facing off when there’s a spot in the Champions League final at stake, but their upcoming duels arrive at the quarterfinal stage.

Madrid have asserted total dominance in this fixture over the past 15 years, with Bayern last claiming victory over the 15-time winners in 2012. Los Blancos’ most recent conquest of the continent came via a double slaying of German opposition, with Bayern bypassed dramatically in the semifinals two seasons ago thanks to a Joselu brace off the bench.

An inevitability has followed Madrid around in this competition, and they reminded the world of their mythical brilliance in the last 16, cruising past the favored Manchester City.

No team maximizes moments and shifts contests in the blink of an eye as they can. While Bayern, in the view of many, are currently Europe’s best, Vincent Kompany’s side will be well aware of just how quickly their Champions League dreams can vanish in the Spanish capital.

Here is how to watch Tuesday’s blockbuster Champions League clash.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Santiago Bernabéu

: Santiago Bernabéu Date : Tuesday, April 7

: Tuesday, April 7 Kickoff Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich on TV, Live Stream

Joselu was the unlikely hero of the previous knockout tie between these two clubs. | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images)

Paramount+ and DAZN will provide an English-language broadcast of the latest duel between two European behemoths in the United States, with Spanish coverage provided by TUDN and Univision.

Audiences in the United Kingdom can watch the first leg on TNT Sports 1, as well as HBO Max. Discovery+ is no longer a viable streaming option.

DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada will broadcast the match for those tuning in from Canada. In Mexico, TNT Sports shares the rights with HBO Max.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, DAZN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

What’s Next for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich?

Before they face off again in Munich next week, Bayern Munich will aim to take another step towards the Bundesliga title when they visit the relegation-threatened St. Pauli on Saturday evening.

Real Madrid’s La Liga hopes dwindled at the weekend after losing to Mallorca, but they can at least temporarily reduce the gap on Barcelona to four points when they take on Girona this Friday.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS