How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are used to facing off when there’s a spot in the Champions League final at stake, but their upcoming duels arrive at the quarterfinal stage.
Madrid have asserted total dominance in this fixture over the past 15 years, with Bayern last claiming victory over the 15-time winners in 2012. Los Blancos’ most recent conquest of the continent came via a double slaying of German opposition, with Bayern bypassed dramatically in the semifinals two seasons ago thanks to a Joselu brace off the bench.
An inevitability has followed Madrid around in this competition, and they reminded the world of their mythical brilliance in the last 16, cruising past the favored Manchester City.
No team maximizes moments and shifts contests in the blink of an eye as they can. While Bayern, in the view of many, are currently Europe’s best, Vincent Kompany’s side will be well aware of just how quickly their Champions League dreams can vanish in the Spanish capital.
Here is how to watch Tuesday’s blockbuster Champions League clash.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Tuesday, April 7
- Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich on TV, Live Stream
Paramount+ and DAZN will provide an English-language broadcast of the latest duel between two European behemoths in the United States, with Spanish coverage provided by TUDN and Univision.
Audiences in the United Kingdom can watch the first leg on TNT Sports 1, as well as HBO Max. Discovery+ is no longer a viable streaming option.
DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada will broadcast the match for those tuning in from Canada. In Mexico, TNT Sports shares the rights with HBO Max.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN USA, DAZN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, HBO Max
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max Mexico
What’s Next for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich?
Before they face off again in Munich next week, Bayern Munich will aim to take another step towards the Bundesliga title when they visit the relegation-threatened St. Pauli on Saturday evening.
Real Madrid’s La Liga hopes dwindled at the weekend after losing to Mallorca, but they can at least temporarily reduce the gap on Barcelona to four points when they take on Girona this Friday.
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James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.