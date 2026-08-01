Alfredo Di Stéfano and Paco Gento scored the last and only time Real Madrid have met.

A dominant Madrid cruised past a Viola team in its heyday in the 1957 European Cup final—the second of five consecutive continental crowns they’d win after the competition’s inception.

The two teams meet in considerably less significant circumstances on Saturday, as Klagenfurt’s Wörthersee Stadion plays host to a preseason friendly between the clubs.

José Mourinho is taking his players away from the training ground for a brief tour of central Europe, while Fiorentina have recently toured England and struggled against two second-tier opponents.

Saturday’s bout may mean little, but it’s nonetheless a novel occasion that’ll excite the history buffs.

Here’s how supporters around the world can watch the action unfold in Austria.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina Kick Off?

Location : Klagenfurt, Austria

: Klagenfurt, Austria Stadium : Wörthersee Stadion

: Wörthersee Stadion Date : Saturday, August 1

: Saturday, August 1 Kick-Off Time: 5 p.m. GMT / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina on TV, Live Stream

DAZN is streaming Saturday’s friendly in various countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. DAZN International should ensure that a wide variety of supporters across the globe will be able to access Madrid’s upcoming game.

There’s other options for those in the U.S., with subscription service fuboTV and Fox Sports covering the friendly. Fox One will provide an English broadcast, while Fox Deportes offers a Spanish alternative.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, DAZN USA, Fox Deportes, Fox One United Kingdom DAZN UK Canada DAZN Canada International DAZN International

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have a couple more friendlies booked in. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Real Madrid travel across Austria’s eastern border and into Hungary for their next preseason outing, with Los Blancos facing the country’s biggest club, Ferencváros, next Saturday.

Madrid then return home and will prepare for their final summer contest, which comes against the newly-promoted RC Deportivo on Wednesday, August 12.

Their La Liga campaign begins 10 days later against Espanyol on the road.

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