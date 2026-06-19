How to Watch Scotland vs. Morocco on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Scotland can achieve an unprecedented feat and reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time on Friday, but will be forced to overcome the odds to clinch progression against Morocco.

Its agonizing 28-year wait to make a World Cup appearance concluded with victory over Haiti in its opening Group C fixture, but a hard-fought 1–0 triumph over the minnows appears unlikely to be enough for a last 32 berth by itself.

Scotland realistically needs to pick up a point from games against Morocco and Brazil, both of whom currently rank inside FIFA’s 10 best nations.

Perfection is therefore required in Foxborough on Friday, with Morocco strong favorites. A largely excellent performance against Brazil in its 1–1 draw last weekend offers a foundation on which to build, the North African giants knowing victory on matchday two will all but seal its knockout spot.

With plenty riding on the clash, here’s how to catch the action live.

What Time Does Scotland vs. Morocco Kick Off?

Location: Foxborough, Mass.

Foxborough, Mass. Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Date: Friday, June 19

Friday, June 19 Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST Referee: Ilgiz Tantashev (UZB)

How to Watch Scotland vs. Morocco on TV, Live Stream

There are plenty of options for American audiences, who can access the game via the FOX Network, fuboTV and Telemundo—the latter providing a Spanish-language broadcast.

TSN and RDS share duties in Canada, while ViX is the only options for those in Mexico.

Those in Scotland can nervously tune into the clash via STV, with ITV the destination for the rest of the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN3, TSN 4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Scotland, Morocco?

Morocco will have no fear against Scotland. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The result of Friday’s match is particularly important for Scotland considering it finishes the group stage against record world champions Brazil on Wednesday, June 24. A miracle would be needed to avoid defeat against Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded roster.

Morocco knows it has the safety net of a match with Haiti to come, also on June 24, but will want to have sealed four points by the time that fixture comes around.

The knockout stage begins with the round of 32 on June 28, with Scotland and Morocco hopeful of being involved.

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