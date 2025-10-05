How to Watch Sevilla vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona will look to bounce back after a painful midweek defeat when they visit Sevilla on the eve of the October international break.
Hansi Flick’s side are still licking their wounds after Paris Saint-Germain handed them their first loss of the season. Winning their eighth straight game against Sevilla to go into the break atop the La Liga standings would be the perfect antidote.
The Catalans will have to accomplish this without Lamine Yamal, though. Two games after returning from injury, the teenager is once again dealing with a groin issue that will sideline him for a couple of weeks.
With fatigue beginning to compromise Barcelona, further rotations are expected. Nevertheless, Flick’s side can ill-afford to suffer consecutive defeats for the first time in 2025.
Here’s how to watch Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Sevilla
What Time Does Sevilla vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Sevilla, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 5
- Kick-Off Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. BST
How to Watch Sevilla vs. Barcelona on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United States can tune into the match through ESPN+ and the ESPN App. Spanish speakers in the U.S. can watch the Spanish broadcast on ESPN Deportes.
TSN 3 will broadcast the match in Canada. Keen onlookers can also enjoy the action on streaming via TSN+ and Amazon Prime Video. As always, Sky Sports and Sky+ are the official home of all La Liga matches in Mexico.
Barcelona’s clash against Sevilla will be available for UK viewers on Premier Sports 2. If you don’t want to pay to have Premier Sports installed on your television, you can create an account and subscribe to Premier Sports online, and watch the game via the Premier Sports Player. Barça’s clash will also be available on Amazon Prime Video.
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
TSN 3, TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
What’s Next for Barcelona?
In the aftermath of the match against Sevilla, a large portion of Barcelona’s squad will join up with their respective national teams to take part in October’s international break.
Barcelona will be back in action when they host Catalan rivals Girona on Oct. 18. Three days later, Barça will welcome Olympiacos to town as they hope to get their Champions League campaign back on track.
Then, the highly-anticipated first El Clásico of the season looms. Barcelona will visit the Santiago Bernabéu to battle title-rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, Oct. 26.