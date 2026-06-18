How to Watch Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Switzerland and Bosnia & Herzegovina both squandered leads during 1–1 draws in their opening fixtures in Group B, piling extra pressure on Thursday’s battle between the nations at SoFi Stadium.

Bosnia & Herzegovina’s 1–1 draw with Canada last week was its sixth successive stalemate in regulation time, but the Europeans will have come away from their fiery contest with the co-hosts pleased by a first ever draw at the World Cup as an independent nation.

Switzerland was less enamored by its draw with Qatar by the same scoreline, with Murat Yakin’s men absolutely dominating proceedings but being punished for their profligacy in stoppage time. They simply can’t afford to repeat their mistakes against Bosnia & Herzegovina, whom they lost to in the only past meeting between the teams all the way back in 2016.

Here’s how to catch a crucial match in Group B.

What Time Does Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Kick Off?

Location : Inglewood, United States

: Inglewood, United States Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Thursday, June 18

: Thursday, June 18 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: João Pinheiro (POR)

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in the United States, where Thursday’s match is staged, can tune in via FOX Sports and fuboTV, as well as Telemundo for the Spanish-language broadcast of events in Inglewood.

ViX is the sole broadcaster in Mexico, with ITV and STV covering the clash in the United Kingdom.

Those in Canada will be eager to keep an eye on the game, which comes prior to the Canucks’ battle with Qatar elsewhere in the group. TSN and RDS are the destinations for Canadian viewers.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Switzerland, Bosnia & Herzegovina?

Bosnia & Herzegovina have never made the knockout phase. | Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images

Switzerland will want to avoid entering its final match with Canada needing victory. Nati face Jesse Marsch’s men in Vancouver on June 24 in its final group game.

At the same time as that intriguing battle at BC Place, Bosnia & Herzegovina will be facing Qatar in Seattle, both sides bound to be in the hunt for a last 32 berth no matter what happens in their second group stage games.

With all four teams on a single point so far, Group B could go down to the wire.

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