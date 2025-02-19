How to Watch the 2024–25 Champions League Round of 16 Draw
The 16 clubs still competing for European glory will find out their upcoming opponents in the 2024–25 Champions League round of 16 draw.
As the knockout phase playoffs come to an end, the Champions League bracket is beginning to take shape. The eight teams that came out victorious in their knockout phase playoff ties now must meet one of the already eight qualified teams in the round of 16. Some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Liverpool and Barcelona, are awaiting their opponents for their first matches of the knockout stage.
The 2024–25 Champions League round of 16 draw will determine which teams will play one another with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line. Fans will not want to miss the all-important draw coming in just a few days.
How to Watch the 2024–25 Champions League Round of 16 Draw
Fans across the globe can watch the 2024–25 Champions League round of 16 draw on UEFA.com. The draw will be streamed live on Friday, Feb. 21, at 6 a.m. ET/11 GMT.
The draw is free to watch and is the quickest way for viewers to find out the upcoming eight matches set to begin on Mar. 4.
Where is the Champions League Round of 16 Draw?
The round of 16 draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
Possible Champions League Round of 16 Ties
Check out the possible matches coming up in the Champions League round of 16.
Liverpool or Barcelona play one of:
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Benfica
Arsenal or Inter Milan play one of:
- Juventus or PSV Eindhoven
- Feyenoord
Lille or Aston Villa play one of:
- Club Brugge
- Borussia Dortmund
Atlético Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen play one of:
- Real Madrid
- Bayern Munich