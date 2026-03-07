How to Watch Tigres vs. Monterrey on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX Clasico Regio

The two northeastern powerhouses in Liga MX, Tigres and Monterrey, face off on Saturday night in the latest edition of El Clásico Regio, a city derby that never fails to deliver.

No two teams have shaken up the status quo in Liga MX over the past 15 years more than Monterrey and Tigres. The pair of Monterrey, Mexico-based economic powerhouses have spent millions upon millions to build two of the most powerful rosters not only in Mexico, but in all of North American soccer.

The influx of money resulted in two previously mediocre sides becoming a pair of perennial title contenders. The two sides have been immersed in an “arms race” trying to attract superstar talents to their ranks in recent times, and as their status in Mexican soccer has risen, so has their disdain for each other, making El Clásico Regio arguably the most intense and vibrant city rivalry of the Liga MX modern era.

Both teams have been the definition of inconsistency this season, though. Currently level on 13 points, the bitter rivals presently hold the final two playoff spots in the Clausura 2026 standings. Winning El Clásico Regio has kickstarted seasons in the past, and that’s exactly what both teams will be looking for when they meet on Saturday night in a match that promises to deliver fireworks.

What Time Does Tigres vs. Monterrey Kick-Off?

Location : Monterrey, Mexico

: Monterrey, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Universitario

: Estadio Universitario Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Kick-off Time: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch Tigres vs. Monterrey on TV and Live Stream

Temper flare-up every time Tigres and Monterrey meet. | Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Fans in the U.S. can tune in to the vibrant action of Tigres vs. Monterrey on national television through Telemundo. The game will also be available on UNIVERSO and via streaming through Fox One, Fox Deportes and Peacock.

El Clásico Regio will also be transmitted live on national television in Mexico through Azteca 7. Fox One is the streaming alternative for the contest, but fans must have an active subscription to access the platform.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Fox Deportes, Fox One, Peacock. Mexico Azteca 7, Fox One

What’s Next for Tigres, Monterrey?

Both sides will have little time to recover as they will be in action midweek for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.

Tigres will travel north of the border to face FC Cincinnati on Thursday, March 12, before returning home to face Querétaro. The home bout against Querétaro was originally programmed for March 13, but with Concacaf scheduling their match against Cincinnati the day before, that game will be rescheduled—presumably to March 15.

Monterrey, on the other hand, will host reigning Concacaf champions and fellow Liga MX side Cruz Azul on Tuesday to kick-off the round of 16. Then, Rayados will make the short trip to face FC Juárez on Friday, March 13 next time out in Liga MX.

