How to Watch Toluca vs. Chivas on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX

Saturday’s Liga MX action starts with a mouthwatering clash between Toluca and Chivas, as the defending, back-to-back champions host the current Clausura 2026 leaders.

Toluca remain undefeated in the Clausura 2026 and have responded after three straight draws with two convincing wins where they looked back to their championship level. However, no team in Mexican soccer has been better than Chivas since the turn of the year.

Nevertheless, Gabriel Milito’s Chivas saw their perfect start to the season come to an end last weekend with a 2–1 defeat against Cruz Azul, reducing their advantage atop the table.

Toluca could overtake Chivas in the standings with a home victory on Saturday, but Milito’s side are motivated to return to winning ways in what would be their most impressive triumph of the term.

Here’s how you can watch Toluca vs. Chivas on Saturday.

What Time Does Toluca vs. Chivas Kick-Off?

Location : Toluca, Mexico

: Toluca, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Nemesio Diez

: Estadio Nemesio Diez Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Kick-off Time: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

How to Watch Toluca vs. Chivas on TV and Live Stream

Mexico national team stars Marcel Ruiz (left) and Armando González will battle each other on Saturday. | Alfredo Moya/Jam Media/Getty Images

Toluca’s clash against Chivas in what could be the best game of the season in Liga MX will be available in the U.S. through TUDN USA and Univision. Fans in America can also stream the game on ViX with the necessary valid subscription.

Azteca 7 will broadcast the game on national television in Mexico. FOX One also has the rights to Toluca’s home games, but an active subscription is required.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, ViX Mexico Azteca 7, Fox One

What’s Next for Toluca, Chivas?

Toluca will make the short trip to Mexico City to face Pumas on Tuesday, March. 3, as Liga MX action will take center stage midweek. Then, Antonio Mohamed’s side will return home next weekend on Saturday, March 7 when they host FC Juárez.

Meanwhile, Chivas are one of the two teams that won’t play midweek, giving Milito’s side plenty of time to rest ahead of a massive clash against city rivals Atlas in El Clásico Tapatio. The two storied sides of the city of Guadalajara will meet when Chivas visits Atlas at the Estadio Jalisco next Saturday.

