How to Watch USA vs. Venezuela: International Friendly
The U.S. men's national team kicks off the new year with an international friendly against Venezuela.
After a two-month break, the Stars and Stripes are back in action under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine successfully led the USMNT past Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals in his first two competitive matches in charge and now gets to start his first full year with his new squad.
The USMNT's first challenge of 2025 comes against La Vinotinto. Pochettino will be unable to call on most of his preferred starters for the international friendly, including Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie, who are all busy with domestic duty in Europe. Instead, plenty of fresh faces from MLS will represent the Stars and Stripes against Venezuela.
The international friendly might not mean much on paper, but it is only one of two opportunities for the USMNT to gain match experience ahead of the Concacaf Nations League semifinals in March.
What Time Does USA vs. Venezuela Kick-off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 18
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET
USA vs. Venezuela H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- USA: 3 wins
- Venezuela: 1 win
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: USA 0–3 Venezuela (June 9, 2019) – International friendly
How to Watch USA vs. Venezuela: International Friendly
Fans can watch USA face Venezuela on TNT, Max or Peacock. Those looking for Spanish coverage of the match can also catch the international friendly on Universo or Telemundo.
Both Max and Peacock do not offer free trials, so viewers looking to stream the match must subscribe to either platform for at least one month. Fans with existing accounts will have no trouble accessing the Stars and Stripes' first match of 2025 for no extra charge.
Peacock also offers Premier League coverage of the 2024–25 season.