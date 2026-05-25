How to Watch USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster Reveal

The conclusion of domestic leagues around Europe coincided with Major League Soccer’s mid-season break, with the eyes of the soccer world now veering towards the sport’s grandest event.

The 2026 World Cup is upon us, people. We’re into the final stretch. Rosters are dropping left, right and center, with the personnel decisions made by managers altering projections and expectations.

We already know who’ll be representing some of the favorites, namely France, Spain, England and Brazil, and soon it’ll be the USMNT’s turn to thrust themselves into the limelight.

World Cup fever hasn’t yet captured the United States, but that’ll inevitably arrive as the start of the tournament edges ever closer. There‘s a sense of ambivalence regarding the USMNT’s chances, with an unproductive March setting back some of the progress made towards the end of 2025.

Mauricio Pochettino can pick as many as 26 players, but the competition for spots has been fierce. The Argentine has noted the difficulty of some of the decisions, and his final roster will be revealed on Tuesday, May 26.

Here‘s how you can tune into the made-for-television event.

How to Watch USMNT World Cup Roster Reveal

Poch will appear in front of the cameras on Tuesday. | Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

While many national teams opted for simple announcements via social media, the USMNT is making a greater deal of their World Cup roster reveal.

Pochettino, far from a showman, will face the cameras at 3 p.m. ET and disclose the 26 players competing on home soil this summer. Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City will stage the event, which is being broadcast by Fox. You can also stream Poch’s USMNT roster announcement on FuboTV.

The show is expected to last an hour, with the majority of those selected poised to attend. Several U.S. soccer legends are slated to be involved in some capacity, too.

Those selected will get to work soon after, with the USMNT’s first pre-tournament friendly scheduled against Senegal on May 31. The USMNT then takes on Germany on June 6, six days before their first group game against Paraguay.

USMNT Leaked World Cup Roster

Gio Reyna has reportedly made the roster. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

There’s a reduced sense of anticipation for Monday’s roster announcement thanks to the leaks that surfaced on Saturday. Various reputable outlets have verified the leaks, which revealed all 26 players Pochettino has selected.

The Argentine was unable to pick injured duo Johnny Cardoso and Patrick Agyemang, but has seemingly made the bold decision of welcoming Giovanni Reyna back into the fold.

Lyon’s Tanner Tessman hasn’t made the cut despite Cardoso’s absence, but there‘s room for the fleet-footed Alex Zendejas, who impressed in the USMNT’s autumn outings last year.

Goalkeepers

Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

(Chicago Fire) Matt Freese (New York City)

(New York City) Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)

(Columbus Crew) Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

(PSV Eindhoven) Alex Freeman (Villarreal)

(Villarreal) Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)

(Toulouse) Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)

(Charlotte FC) Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

(Fulham) Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

(FC Cincinnati) Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

(Borussia Mönchengladbach) Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Defensive/Central Midfielders

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

(Bournemouth) Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)

(Vancouver Whitecaps) Weston McKennie (Juventus)

(Juventus) Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

(Leeds United) Christian Pulisic (Milan)

(Milan) Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

(Borussia Mönchengladbach) Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Tim Weah (Marseille)

(Marseille) Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)

Strikers

Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

(Monaco) Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

(PSV Eindhoven) Haji Wright (Coventry City)

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