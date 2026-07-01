How to Watch USMNT vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

The USMNT has the difficult challenge of overcoming European opposition to reach the last 16 of a home World Cup on Wednesday, as it takes on Bosnia & Herzegovina in Santa Clara, Calif.

Support has sky-rocketed for Mauricio Pochettino‘s team in the wake of its outstanding Matchday 1 performance against Paraguay, and there’s genuine belief that this exciting crop of American soccer stars could make history this summer.

Winning Group D with a match to spare has facilitated a kind round of 32 draw on paper, but the USMNT is well aware of its woeful history against UEFA members. In fact, it has lost 10 straight against European nations and is searching for its first World Cup win against a team from the continent since 2002.

Bosnia is anything but a soccer juggernaut, but the playoff qualifiers are a plucky defensive unit that’s proven to be dominant from set-pieces at the tournament so far. The USMNT cannot afford to underestimate the Balkan nation, who’ll be desperate to dampen American enthusiasm.

Here’s how to tune into the all-or-nothing knockout stage match on television.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Kick Off?

Location : Santa Clara, CA.

: Santa Clara, CA. Stadium : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium Date : Wednesday, July 1 / Thursday, July 2

: Wednesday, July 1 / Thursday, July 2 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (July 2)

: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (July 2) Referee: Raphael Claus (BRA)

How to Watch USMNT vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina on TV, Live Stream

World Cup viewership in the U.S. is booming, with 15.8 million catching the USMNT’s 3–2 defeat to Türkiye, despite Mauricio Pochettino’s team already confirming themselves as Group D winners.

Viewing tallies will soar for the start of the knockouts, with the upcoming fixture being shown on Fox Sports, Peacock and fuboTV. A Spanish-language alternative will be supplied by Telemundo.

Various TSN channels, CTV and RDS are the streaming options north of the border in Canada, while those in Mexico have access via ViX, Canal 5, TUDN and Azteca 7.

The USMNT’s round of 32 encounter has been scheduled for the early hours of Thursday morning in the United Kingdom, with the game kicking off at 1 a.m. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX, Peacock, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

What’s Next for USMNT, Bosnia & Herzegovina?

Pochettino isn’t getting carried away. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A mammoth bracket has opened up to excite American supporters.

The winner of Wednesday’s round of 32 battle will move on to the last 16, where either Belgium or Senegal awaits on July 6 in Seattle.

Spain and Portugal are potential quarterfinal opponents, while co-host Canada is also on the same side of the bracket.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC