How to Watch USMNT vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

The USMNT enters a World Cup on home soil trying to tread on new ground, while Germany is out to match Brazil’s record five triumphs at this summer‘s tournament.

The two nations collide in Chicago on Saturday, as both Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann, once a pair of highly venerated coaches at the club level in Europe, put the finishing touches on each of their teams’ World Cup preparations.

The U.S. gets underway on Friday against Paraguay, looking to take command of a should-be winnable group. Germany’s opening is rather tricky, with both Ecuador and Côte d’Ivoire capable of springing a surprise.

And while the Germans have struggled to assert themselves at this tournament since prevailing in 2014, they’re a nation you simply cannot write off. The USMNT, meanwhile, produced an encouraging performance against Senegal last time out, but gauging exactly where they’re at right now is tough.

Perhaps we’ll learn a whole lot more in the Windy City this weekend. Here’s how you can tune into the upcoming pre-World Cup friendly.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Germany Kick Off?

Location : Chicago, Ill.

: Chicago, Ill. Stadium : Soldier Field

: Soldier Field Date : Saturday, June 6

: Saturday, June 6 Kick-off Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

How to Watch USMNT vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream

Pochettino faces off against Julian Nagelsmann this weekend. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

USMNT fans at home can watch the team’s final outing before the World Cup on various channels. TNT and NBC Peacock will offer English broadcasts of the friendly, with Spanish coverage is available on Telemundo and NBC Universo.



Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the game on Premier Sports 2 and Premier Sports Player, while Canadians have the pick of fuboTV and DAZN.

The sole streaming option in Germany is RTL.

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, TNT USA, Watch TNT, truTV USA, HBO Max, Westwood One Sports United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Germany RTL, RTL+

What’s Next for USMNT, Germany?

It’s onto the World Cup for both teams now!

The USMNT will take on Group D rivals Paraguay in Los Angeles to kick off the tournament on American soil on June 12. Meanwhile, Germany begins its campaign against minnows and debutants Curaçao in Houston on June 14.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC