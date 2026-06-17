How to Watch Uzbekistan vs. Colombia on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Colombia is back at the World Cup after just a brief absence, and it’ll celebrate its return in 2026 by facing a nation that has dreamed of such an occasion since gaining independence in 1991.

Uzbekistan is one of four debutants competing in North America this summer, and what a place to make its bow. The esteemed Estadio Azteca, which looked glorious on the opening day of the tournament, plays host to this fixture, where Colombia is the huge favorite.

Nestor Lorenzo’s side could boast a potentially fearsome attack this summer, even if a 34-year-old James Rodríguez is still in the picture. He’s long past his best, but the babyface from his pomp remains. He’ll hope to rekindle the spirit of 2014 over the next few weeks, as Colombia aims to atone for its absence in Qatar.

Its first opponents have just a couple of familiar names, although the manager, Fabio Cannavaro, has more World Cup pedigree than anyone taking to the field in Mexico City. Rodríguez may be a Golden Boot winner, but Cannavaro won a Ballon d’Or off the back of his inspirational performances for the champions Italy in 2006.

Here’s how you can keep up with Wednesday night’s action.

What Time Does Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Wednesday, June 17 / Thursday, June 18

: Wednesday, June 17 / Thursday, June 18 Kick-off Time : 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 18)

: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (June 18) Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

How to Watch Uzbekistan vs. Colombia on TV, Live Stream

If you’re tuning into this match from the United States, then Fox Sports and fuboTV have got you covered. A Spanish-speaking broadcast will be supplied by Telemundo, too.

TSN is the primary broadcaster of this fixture in Canada, although RDS is another option. Viewers are limited to just ViX in Mexico.

The purists braving it into the early hours of Thursday morning in the United Kingdom, hopeful of a spectacle, can catch the action on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer

What’s Next for Uzbekistan, Colombia?

Fabio Cannavaro will lead Uzbekistan at its first World Cup. | Scott Taetsch/FIFA/Getty Images

We will have to wait until Matchday 3 for the blockbuster duel in Group K between Colombia and Portugal. The former will hope to be in excellent shape by the time it takes on the strong European force, given that the DR Congo is up next for the South Americans on Tuesday at the Estadio Akron.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, moves across the border for its second group game against the aforementioned Portuguese on the same day. That match takes place in Houston at NRG Stadium.

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