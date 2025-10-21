How to Watch Villarreal vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Manchester City were left frustrated by late drama on their previous Champions League outing, and another tricky away test in Europe is on the horizon for Pep Guardiola’s side.
An Erling Haaland brace looked set to earn City their second victory of the league phase in Monaco. but Nico González was penalised for a high boot from a set-piece and Eric Dier converted the subsequent penalty to earn the hosts a point.
It was around this time last year when things started to go all wrong for Guardiola’s Cityzens, who performed woefully away from home in Europe. Their performance in Monaco was deserving of more, and they’ll be keen to put things right when they face a cohesive and slick Villarreal team on Tuesday night.
Here’s how you can watch the upcoming league phase bout.
What Time Does Villarreal vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Villarreal, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi de la Ceràmica
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 21
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Serdar Gözübüyuk (NED)
- VAR: Rob Dieperink (NED)
How to Watch Villarreal vs. Man City on TV and Live Stream
TNT Sports are once again the Champions League rights holders in the United Kingdom, and Man City’s upcoming trip to Spain will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1.
If you want to watch the game on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K., you’ll need a discovery+ subscription.
Prime Video is also a streaming option across North America.
Paramount+ are once again streaming all Champions League fixtures in the United States, but TUDN, Univision, ViX and UniMás are providing Spanish broadcasts of Tuesday’s game.
A DAZN subscription grants you access to Man City’s upcoming continental battle in Canada, while HBO Max is an option for Mexicans if they can’t watch the game on Prime Video.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Villarreal and Man City?
A trip to Villa Park is up next for Man City, with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa winning their previous five games in all competitions ahead of their Europa League clash with the Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday.
City also have a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Swansea City on the horizon, and they’ll welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad in Gameweek 4 of the league phase at the start of November.
Villarreal travel to competition novices Pafos next up in Europe, but Marcelino’s men have three games before that. The Yellow Submarine meet Valencia and Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, with the start of their Copa del Rey journey scheduled in between those two games against CD Ciudad de Lucena.