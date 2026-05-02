Wrexham host Middlesbrough on the final day of the EFL Championship season as they look to secure the final playoff position and a potential shot at the Premier League.

The Red Dragons head into the match level on points with Hull City but ahead of them with a better goal difference. Derby County sit a point behind the two clubs and will be ready to pounce if either team fails to win this weekend.

Middlesbrough are fourth heading into the weekend and are guaranteed a playoff spot at a minimum. Kim Hellberg’s side still have plenty to play for and are one of three clubs that could secure the second automatic promotion spot on the final day.

The two sides drew 1–1 when they met at the Riverside Stadium back in October, with another competitive clash expected this weekend. Here’s how you can follow the huge match on the final day of the Championship season.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough Kick Off?

Location: Wrexham, Wales

Wrexham, Wales Stadium: STōK Cae Ras

STōK Cae Ras Date: Saturday, May 2

Saturday, May 2 Kickoff Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT Referee: Oliver Langford

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough on TV, Live Stream

Wrexham are focused on doing their job amid the various permutations on the final day. | Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham’s final-day home match against Middlesbrough will only be available to watch on Paramount+ for supporters in the United States. Fans in Canada have the choice between fuboTV or DAZN, while those in Mexico can watch the game on either ESPN or Disney+ Premium.

Supporters in the United Kingdom can watch the match on Sky Sports+ and stream it via the Sky Go app.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico ESPN2 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico United Kingdom Sky Sports+, Sky Go

What’s Next for Wrexham and Middlesbrough?

That’s the answer everybody wants to know. Wrexham will hope there are three more matches to play in the end-of-season playoffs, and Middlesbrough hope their season ends with automatic promotion this weekend.

If they finish sixth, Wrexham would host the first leg of the playoff semifinals on May 8 in what could easily be a repeat of this fixture. The second leg will be played three days later on May 11.

With so many permutations at play, no result will guarantee the Red Dragons sixth place on the final day, though Boro must win if they are to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive. The visitors head into the weekend fourth in the table, so even if they are destined for the playoffs, they will want to finish third to give themselves a more favorable semifinal tie, perhaps against Wrexham.

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