How Tottenham’s Next Five Fixtures Compare to Relegation Rivals After Igor Tudor Exit

Tottenham Hotspur have twisted again in their bid to avoid a stunning relegation, as the club have parted ways with interim manager Igor Tudor after just 44 days.

Tudor joined Spurs last month in the wake of Thomas Frank’s departure on a short-term basis, but the Croat’s position was deemed untenable at a perilously critical juncture after earning just a single point from five Premier League outings.

His team, who looked to have turned a corner by drawing at Anfield and beating Atlético Madrid, were cast aside by direct relegation rivals Nottingham Forest 3–0 last week, and Spurs opted to cut ties with Tudor seven days on.

The direction a hugely unpopular board go next will be fascinating, with Tottenham’s third manager of a dismal 2025–26 campaign having the sole task of keeping the Lilywhites in the top flight. There are just seven games left, with Spurs 17th and just one point clear of the drop zone.

Here are how the next five Premier League games look for those fighting to survive.

Tottenham, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, West Ham’s Next Five Premier League Matches Compared

Tottenham’s nightmare is eerily close to becoming a reality. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Tottenham (30 points) Leeds (33 points) Nott’m Forest (32 points) West Ham (29 points) Sunderland (A) – April 12 Man Utd (A) – April 13 Aston Villa (H) – April 11 Wolves (H) – April 10 Brighton (H) – April 18 Wolves (H) – April 18 Burnley (H) – April 18 Crystal Palace (A) – April 20 Wolves (A) – April 25 Bournemouth (A) – April 25 Sunderland (A) – April 24 Everton (H) – April 25 Aston Villa (A) – May 2 Burnley (H) – May 2 Chelsea (A) – May 2 Brentford (A) – May 2 Leeds (H) – May 9 Tottenham (A) – May 9 Newcastle (H) – May 9 Arsenal (H) – May 9

It was a delicate situation for Tottenham to navigate, as Tudor’s father, Mario, passed away last week. He’s returned home to mourn, and the club’s lengthy wait for their next Premier League outing meant they didn’t need to announce his departure at the start of the international break.

Whomever Spurs opt for as his replacement will make the long trip north for their first outing, with the Lilywhites facing Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on April 12. Brighton & Hove Albion visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the following week, before the capital club travel to Premier League basement dwellers Wolverhampton Wanderers, a team rejuvenated under Rob Edwards, but are all but assured of their place in the second tier next season.

May begins with a daunting trip to Aston Villa, currently scheduled to be a Saturday lunchtime kickoff, before Spurs host another critical relegation six-pointer, this time against a slumping Leeds United outfit.

Leeds took a few big strides towards safety over Christmas, but have been found wanting as of late. They’re winless in the top flight since Feb. 6, and Manchester United are up next for Daniel Farke’s side.

A trip to Bournemouth in late April also beckons, but they’ll hope to claim maximum points when Wolves and Burnley visit Elland Road.

Forest’s big win at Spurs has boosted their chances of survival. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have momentum on their side after winning handsomely in north London, and they’re being treated to back-to-back home games after the international break. Aston Villa and Burnley visit the City Ground before Forest travel to Sunderland and Chelsea.

The Tricky Trees also have the Europa League quarterfinals to navigate, with two games against Porto arriving on either side of the Villa clash. A home fixture against Newcastle United rounds off their upcoming slate.

West Ham will fancy their chances at home against Wolves after their FA Cup quarterfinal with Leeds, with a potential victory there boosting confidence ahead of two winnable fixtures away at Crystal Palace and home to an Everton side led by former boss David Moyes. The Toffees, however, have been excellent on their travels this season.

The Hammers will need to cash-in over the next few weeks, because May starts with a tricky trip to European hopefuls Brentford, then an encounter with Premier League leaders Arsenal at the London Stadium.

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