How Tottenham Could Set Up Under Roberto De Zerbi

In one last roll of the dice to preserve their Premier League status, Tottenham Hotspur have offered Roberto De Zerbi the world to become their new manager.

After parting ways with Igor Tudor following a failed 44-day reign, an unpopular Spurs hierarchy were intent on landing the combustible Italian despite resistance from factions of the fanbase and De Zerbi’s own doubts.

But there’s nothing that a bumper contract offer can’t solve, and the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion boss now has the unenviable task of preventing a club that believes itself to be capable of breaking bread with Europe’s elite from traveling to Portsmouth and Preston North End next season.

Exactly how this soap opera transpires over the next few months will be fascinating. De Zerbi is a gifted coach, no doubt, albeit one who was seemingly reminded a little too much of his genius when he was breaking through in Italy. He’s done some wonderful things, but sustained success has so far eluded him at the highest level.

Tottenham need him to be great for just a few weeks, even if they’ve appointed him to a reported five-year deal.

De Zerbi has until April 12 to prepare his squad for the slog ahead, with Spurs next visiting Sunderland in the Premier League. Here’s how the Lilywhites could set up under their new manager.

Preferred 4-2-3-1

Mohammed Kudus’ return will be a big boost. | FotMo

De Zerbi changed tack during his most recent managerial post at Marseille, but a 4-2-3-1 has been the default throughout his career on the touchline.

If he reverts to his trusted shape in north London, he’ll be wise to maximize the creative talents of Xavi Simons in a No. 10 position, even if the Dutchman has primarily thrived in the Champions League since joining the club.

De Zerbi’s soccer is all about creating artificial transitions by exploiting depth as a means to progress upfield. Players must be brave and technically secure in the buildup phase, with efficient passing sequences necessary to open up the opposing team’s press and allow attackers to run into open space with the ball at their feet.

Captain Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro are perhaps the two most technically secure players in the Tottenham squad, so they‘ll be imperative for De Zerbi. The Italian should try to facilitate a shape in possession that maximizes Porro’s quality in the buildup, and leftback Destiny Udogie’s ability to maraud forward. Micky van de Ven is perfectly capable of covering Udogie when he advances.

De Zerbi should also have a couple of more options available in midfield, with Archie Gray a shoo-in based on recent form. Whom he selects as his partner will be most intriguing, but Rodrigo Bentancur’s experience may be relied upon once he’s back from his injury.

Bentancur struggles as a No. 6, but he was superb for Antonio Conte in a framework predicated on automatisms, the pre-planned routines drilled into players’ heads on the training ground. De Zerbi may also be enticed by Yves Bissouma, who‘s the bravest of Spurs’ midfielders in the build-up, and Lucas Bergvall, an excellent carrier of the ball.

Marseille Back Three

The Italian adopted at back three in his previous job. | FotMob

Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor both turned to back threes during their respective reigns, although the latter was forced to rely upon Radu Drăgușin at the start of his brief tenure, who simply isn’t up to scratch.

De Zerbi leaned more on a back three at Marseille than any other job previously, and he may be tempted by a 3-4-2-1 if Spurs have their three best center backs available. Kevin Danso is a useful third-choice behind Romero and Van de Ven.

However, Porro and Udogie are not natural wingbacks. Neither are masters of creating separation, with the former more effective at creating from deeper zones, and the latter better when he’s surging compared to when he’s already stationed in the final third.

A 3-2-5 configuration in possession would be created if the wingbacks are high, with two attacking midfielders tasked with supporting the lone striker. De Zerbi has to lean on the returning Mohammed Kudus during these next seven games, and ensuring he isn’t alone on an island out wide would be smart.

The Ghanaian could work in tandem with Xavi Simons between the lines, creating a box midfield, while Dominic Solanke will most likely operate as the focal point up top. De Zerbi may appreciate Randal Kolo Muani’s capacity to rotate freely, but Solanke is the most reliable retainer of possession and is an excellent presser, too.

Red Bull-Inspired Narrow Attack

Pep Guardiola has tinkered with a narrow attack this season. | FotMo

De Zerbi’s adoration of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is no secret, with the Spaniard himself enamoured by some of the Italian’s work.

While De Zerbi has previously dabbled with three center backs and diamond midfields, he may consider adopting a ploy that Guardiola has experimented with this season. The City boss has placed a greater emphasis upon central combinations in a narrow attacking shape, similar to the 4-2-2-2 once championed by the Red Bull school.

Julian Nagelsmann, coach of the German national team, is another great proponent of aggressive attacking soccer through the middle of the pitch.

It’s a way of utilizing a front two, which Tudor had success with against Liverpool at Anfield, but it can only be successful if enough masterful technicians are working in close proximity, and width is constantly provided by fullbacks. The midfield pivot has a reduced role in possession, but is imperative in nullifying counter-attacks.

Spurs’ technical base as a collective is low, so adopting a system predicated on rapid combination play would be a risk, but it’s certainly the sort of framework that could embolden a vulnerable group of players.

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