Tottenham Roll the Dice With Roberto De Zerbi Appointment

“To dare is to do.”

For so much of the current campaign, Tottenham Hotspur have been accused of not living up to the club motto. Thomas Frank’s tenure was defined by caution and failed attempts at control while Igor Tudor was barely in the job long enough to shed what he called “bad habits.”

The appointment of Roberto De Zerbi is an emphatic return to that daring tradition.

The outspoken former Marseille and Brighton & Hove Albion manager is widely considered to be one of the most influential tactical minds of his generation. The ploy of baiting the opposition press before playing your way forward with long skeins of intricate short passes has been replicated across the globe. Some of the best managers on the planet have bowed down at the altar of De Zerbismo. Pep Guardiola once left a press conference early just to catch his Sassuolo team in action.

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Yet, for all his enigmatic qualities, De Zerbi is a hotly divisive figure. His public defense of Mason Greenwood at Marseille inspired backlash from some sections of the Tottenham fanbase long before the confirmation of his arrival. From a purely sporting perspective, the Italian tactician is not an obvious fit for a side well and truly embroiled in a relegation battle.

Tottenham’s new-look hierarchy spectacularly fumbled the choice of Frank’s successor. Rather than play it safe with a manager familiar with the demands of scrapping against relegation in the English top flight, the Spurs board have rolled the dice on an almighty gamble by turning to De Zerbi. Whatever the outcome, it will be expensive.

Tottenham’s ‘Huge’ Incentive to Convince De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi left Marseille earlier this season. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

De Zerbi wasn’t alive the last time Tottenham were relegated. Spurs have spiraled towards a repeat of that cataclysmic event, teetering just a single point above the relegation zone with seven games remaining.

Understandably, reports suggested that De Zerbi was keen to wait until armageddon had been avoided before jumping onboard. However, Spurs have managed to convince the 46-year-old to tie himself to their listing ship. All it took was a golden rope.

Tottenham are thought to have offered De Zerbi a long-term contract which contains a “huge survival bonus,” as reported by The Times. Figures in the region of $13.2 million (£10 million) have been bandied around, on top of a very competitive salary.

While that may seem like a large financial commitment, the prospect of what awaits Spurs in the event of relegation is far greater. A drop to the Championship would force a dramatic reduction in ticket prices, slash TV revenue and take a massive dent out of several sponsorship agreements. BBC Sport estimate that Spurs could lose as much as $344.8 million, putting any prospective bonus into perspective.

“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season,” De Zerbi reflected. “I’m looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and working with these players to achieve that.”

What Awaits De Zerbi?

Mohammed Kudus should be back after the international break. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

For all the talk of chronic mismanagement, years of unwise recruitment and a flaky dressing room, Tottenham’s current demise has many of its roots in rank misfortune. As Pedro Porro was all too willing to point out, Spurs “could field an XI of injured players that might even be stronger than the XI that’s currently playing.”

That injury list looks to have mercifully lightened over the international break. There is hope that Rodrigo Bentancur and, most crucially, Mohammed Kudus can play some role at the early stages of De Zerbi’s reign. James Maddison may even return before the season’s conclusion while Dejan Kulusevski has at least reminded everyone that he is, in fact, alive.

Kudus is a particularly key figure. De Zerbi’s preferred style gets the best out of one-on-one specialists, repeatedly setting up scenarios for his dribblers to show off their flair. The Ghana international has been sidelined since the first week of January with a hamstring injury yet has still created the third-most chances of any Spurs player this season. Despite not playing for the last three months, he remains the team’s leading Premier League assist provider.

Whether Kudus will be up to full speed in time for Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on April 12 remains to be seen. Yet, it is imperative that De Zerbi quickly gets his very specific ideas across to a squad that can scarcely afford a lengthy adaptation period.

De Zerbi had a full preseason at Marseille before enjoying a fast start with the French giants. His mid-season arrival at Brighton in 2022 may be more instructive. Taking over from Graham Potter in September, De Zerbi went winless in his first five games with the Seagulls. The Daily Mail report that players were so baffled by the first few training sessions texts were hurriedly sent out to agents along the lines of, “Get me out of this place.”

The tone may be similar at Spurs if this risky appointment doesn’t pay off.

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