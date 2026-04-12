How Tottenham, West Ham, Nott’m Forest and Leeds’ Remaining Premier League Fixtures Compare

There was no immediate impact from Roberto De Zerbi, as Tottenham Hotspur succumbed to a 1–0 defeat at Sunderland on Sunday afternoon.

The result means safety is no longer in Spurs’ hands after West Ham United thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4–0 on Friday night.

De Zerbi’s side toiled on Wearside and were ultimately beaten by the cruelest of deflections that typified their luck this season. Sunday’s performance will raise more questions about the Italian’s ability to oversee a drastic alteration of fortunes in north London, with their defeat at the Stadium of Light meaning Spurs are now winless in 14 Premier League games.

The situation is dire, but their relegation rivals remain in sight.

Here are how the remaining Premier League games look for those fighting to survive.

Tottenham, West Ham, Nott’m Forest and Leeds’ Fixtures Compared

Tottenham are now winless in 14 Premier League games. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Tottenham (30 points) West Ham (32 points Nott’m Forest (33 points) Leeds (33 points) Brighton (H) – April 18 Crystal Palace (A) – April 20 Burnley (H) – April 18 Man Utd (A) – April 13 Wolves (A) – April 25 Everton (H) – April 25 Sunderland (A) – April 24 Wolves (H) – April 18 Aston Villa (A) – May 2 Brentford (A) – May 2 Chelsea (A) – May 2 Bournemouth (A) – April 25 Leeds (H) – May 9 Newcastle (H) – May 9 Arsenal (H) – May 9 Burnley (H) – May 2 Chelsea (A) – May 17 Newcastle (A) – May 17 Man Utd (A) – May 17



Tottenham (A) – May 9 Everton (H) - May 25 Leeds (H) - May 25 Bournemouth (H) - May 25 West Ham (A) - May 25

De Zerbi encounters his former club, Brighton & Hove Albion, on his home bow next week, with the Seagulls’ productive run of form emboldening their once-unlikely hopes of playing in Europe next season.

Spurs then take on bottom dwellers Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, encouraged by what they saw of Rob Edwards’ side after the international break, when they fell to a heavy defeat at West Ham.

The Europa League-hunting Aston Villa are also on their docket, as are London rivals Chelsea. These two games are away from home, but the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium plays host to another relegation six-pointer when Leeds United make the trip to north London on May 9. Everton provide stiff opposition on the final day.

Leeds are next in action against rivals Manchester United on Monday night, having failed to win any of their previous six league outings. They’ll benefit from hosting both Burnley and Wolves at Elland Road in the coming weeks, with a trip to Bournemouth (and FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea) arriving between those two winnable fixtures. It’s then a potentially huge clash with West Ham on the final weekend.

West Ham powered to an emphatic win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. | Rob Newell/CameraSport via Getty Images)

West Ham’s beatdown of Wolves boosted their hopes of survival, thrusting Spurs into the drop zone, and Nuno Espírito Santo’s side will aim to build on that victory heading into a tough run of games.

The Hammers must navigate a pair of London derbies on the road against Crystal Palace and Brentford over the next three weeks, with Everton, who boast an impressive away record this season, visiting the London Stadium on April 25.

West Ham host stuttering league leaders Arsenal on May 9, then travel to St. James’ Park to face a Newcastle United team that may not be playing for all that much, before Leeds come calling when it could be all to play for.

Nottingham Forest’s run looks similarly tricky after hosting Burnley next week. They have back-to-back away games at Sunderland and Chelsea before welcoming Newcastle to the City Ground.

The Champions League-chasing Man Utd host Forest on the penultimate matchday of the campaign, ahead of a visit from Arsenal-beating Bournemouth on the last day.

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