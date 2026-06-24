How the USMNT Chose ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ As a World Cup Anthem

Dancing around the pitch and saluting the fans after a 2–0 win over Australia on Friday in Seattle, the U.S. men’s national team players might not have been able to hear themselves over the roar of the crowd.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads, to the place where I belong,” the 66,925 fans screamed, with many players taking part as well, as the USMNT enjoyed its newest post-win anthem in one of the hotbeds of North American soccer.

“Singing that song was one of the highlights of this whole tournament so far,” midfielder Sebastian Berhalter told Sports Illustrated. “Belting that out, it just felt so American in that moment and with the guys on teams singing, that was really cool.”

The song, released by John Denver in 1971, has become part of the American music lexicon, with nearly every crowd knowing the words to at least the chorus. It’s in the same vein as Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” and Neil Diamond’s ”Sweet Caroline,” which have thrilled fans in sing-alongs amid the chorus of boos at World Cup hydration breaks.

🗣️🗣️ Country roads, take me home…

To the place I belong 🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4VIK9kCMuE — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 19, 2026

For American fanbases that aren’t used to the typical singing and chanting of European, African or South American soccer support, it’s the type of thing to get the crowd going—adding an element beyond “I believe that we will win,” and “U-S-A!”

“It’s just being proud of your country,” defender Auston Trusty told reporters. ”I think ’Country Roads’ is a very American song. To hear that in the stadium, everyone was singing along—everyone. If you’re American, you probably know that song, so everyone’s singing and celebrating the win, and you’re smiling and happy with your teammates. It’s a dream come true.”

The song rose to popularity in the 1970s and has become a sports anthem at West Virginia University, given the state’s name-drop, even though the road it refers to is Clopper Road in Montgomery County, Md.

Famed for its use at WVU, it’s one of many songs that have become anthems in college sports, which also include Virginia Tech’s famed “Enter Sandman” pregame entrance and Alabama’s “Dixieland Delight”.

“I’ve noticed the fans singing along even in other games too,” Berhalter added. “It’s great they’ve been doing that, and it keeps the crowds engaged.”

How Did the USMNT Land on ‘Country Roads’?

The USMNT has more momentum than ever, fuelling growth of U.S. soccer fandom. | Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The Americanization of international soccer tournaments, notably the 2024 Copa América, the 2025 Club World Cup, and this year’s World Cup, has paved the way for more team-affiliated songs. Already this summer, each team has a goal song, similar to those in the Bundesliga or in ice hockey.

For the USMNT, the goal song is a mix of techno and pop, but FIFA asked each of the 48 participating teams for an additional win song. U.S. Soccer consulted the players and those around the organization for options by U.S. artists that could spark a singalong, and chose Country Roads from a trio which also included “Sweet Caroline,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” partially due to England’s claim on “Sweet Caroline.”

Having heard the resounding singalong once in Los Angeles and again in Seattle the USMNT will hope it continues in the final Group D game against Türkiye on Thursday, before the knockout stages, which could include a round of 16 return to Seattle.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC