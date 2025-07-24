Hugo Ekitike Fantasy Premier League Price Revealed After Liverpool Transfer
Hugo Ekitiké officially has a Fantasy Premier League price, £8.5 million, as fans continue to assess the best and optimal lineups ahead of the new season.
Ekitiké not only became a Liverpool player this week, but also the target of Fantasy Premier League players preparing lineups for Gameweek 1.
The French striker completed a transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt joining Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Milos Kerkez on Merseyside. Ekitiké already arrived in Asia for pre-season as well looking to bed in with his new teammates as soon as possible.
In all the excitement of an incoming European transfer, FPL fans have a new option to consider at forward come the start of the season. Ekitiké’s price matches that of Wirtz at season’s start. Prices fluctuate, but there’s uncertainty around how quikcly Ekitiké might hit the ground.
Ekitiké should lead the line when Liverpool’s season opens against Bournemouth at Anfield, but the exact attacking shape isn’t obvious when Wirtz can play on the left or centrally, and Cody Gakpo and Luis Díaz also exist, assuming the latter stays out of Bayern Munich’s grasp. Liverpool’s friendlies against AC Milan, Yokohama F. Marinos and Athletic Club, and the FA Community Shield should provide some insight into Slot’s exact plans for Ekitiké, who may need time to adapt.
If Ekitiké impresses in a number of those games, particularly the Wembley curtain raiser against Crystal Palace, he could be a steal up top. But, FPL players might want to go with a surefire option like Erling Haaland, or gamble with potentially another brand new forward like Viktor Gyökeres.
Not to mention, transfer talk around Alexander Isak could create even more commotion during the transfer window for FPL players.
