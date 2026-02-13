Hull vs. Chelsea—FA Cup Fourth Round: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea are hoping to avoid any scares on Friday the 13th when Liam Rosenior visits former employers Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round.

A frightful Tuesday evening saw Chelsea surrender a two-goal lead at home to Leeds United as they dropped points in their push for Champions League qualification, but less resistance is expected at the MKM Stadium. Having obliterated second-tier Charlton Athletic in the previous round on Rosenior’s debut, the Blues should ease past Hull and into the fifth round.

Rosenior played 161 times for Hull over a five-year spell and proceeded to manage the Tigers for just under 18 months, but the Chelsea boss won’t offer any special treatment to his old side. Even a much-changed team should flex their muscles in Yorkshire.

Chelsea lost three FA Cup finals on the bounce between 2020 and 2022, failing to clinch the trophy since their most recent triumph in 2018. Hull have never won the competition but were beaten finalists in 2014, succumbing to Arsenal after extra time at Wembley.

The Tigers are flying in the Championship, currently fourth and just seven points off the top, but they will need the performance of their lives to pull off a mighty upset under the floodlights. They have only won four of 48 past meetings, their most recent triumph coming all the way back in 1988.

What Time Does Hull vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?

Location : Hull, England

: Hull, England Stadium : MKM Stadium

: MKM Stadium Date : Friday, Feb. 13

: Friday, Feb. 13 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Farai Hallam

: Farai Hallam VAR: Not in use

Hull vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Hull : 0 wins

: 0 wins Chelsea : 5 wins

: 5 wins Draws: 0

Last meeting: Hull 1–2 Chelsea (Jan. 25, 2020)—FA Cup

Current Form (All Competitions)

Hull (WWWDL) Chelsea (WWLWD) Hull 2–3 Bristol City Chelsea 2–2 Leeds Hull 0–0 Watford Wolves 1–3 Chelsea Blackburn 0–1 Hull Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea Hull 2–1 Swansea Chelsea 3–2 West Ham Preston 0–3 Hull Napoli 2–3 Chelsea

How to Watch Hull vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App United States ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV Canada Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus Mexico N/A

Hull Team News

Sergej Jakirović is without several first-teamers. | Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Sergej Jakirović will be without a host of first-team players for Chelsea’s visit, making his side’s assignment even more challenging.

Ex-Arsenal defender Semi Ajayi is joined on the sidelines by Cody Drameh, Darko Gyabi, Matt Crooks, Eliot Matazo and Mohamed Belloumi.

There will be plenty of familiar names for Chelsea supporters tuning into the encounter, with ex-Premier League players Oli McBurnie, John Lundstram, Paddy McNair and John Egan all likely to start.

Hull Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Hull have some familiar faces in their team. | FotMob

Hull predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-1-2): Pandur; McNair, Egan, Hughes; Coyle, Slater, Lundstram, Giles; Gelhardt; Joseph, McBurnie.

Chelsea Team News

Marc Cucurella is injured. | HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

Chelsea’s injury list is extensive heading to the MKM Stadium and Marc Cucurella is its newest name. The Spaniard suffered a hamstring injury in the 2–2 stalemate with Leeds and will be replaced by Jorrel Hato on Friday.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Roméo Lavia are back in group training but it remains to be seen if they’re involved, while Reece James remains a doubt as he recovers from illness.

Levi Colwill, Dário Essugo, Jamie Gittens, Mykahilo Mudryk and Filip Jörgensen are confirmed absentees, while there could be a first-ever start for Mamadou Sarr at centre back after Rosenior claimed he boasted a “great chance” of earning game time at Hull.

There will be changes to the team that stumbled against Leeds, with Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández and João Pedro among those likely to be rested.

Major changes are projected from midweek. | FotMob

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Hull (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Acheampong, Sarr, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Estêvão, Garnacho; Delap.

Hull vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Chelsea are unlikely to be halted as Rosenior hunts a first piece of silverware with the club and even a rotated XI should dispatch of Hull. However, the Tigers are in terrific form and their Championship exploits will have them brimming with confidence.

As have Charlton, Lincoln City and Cardiff City in the cup competitions, Hull have a strong chance of scoring against a weakened Chelsea defence, but the attacking firepower at Rosenior’s disposal should fire the Blues into the fifth round.

Prediction: Hull 1–2 Chelsea

