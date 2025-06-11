Liverpool Defender ‘Added’ to Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Shortlist at Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen have set their sights on Liverpool's Jarell Quansah to fill a major hole in defense for new manager Erik Ten Hag.
Jonathan Tah, part of Leverkusen's invincible run to the Bundesliga title two seasons ago, departed for Bayern Munich this summer. As such, according to Fabrizio Romano, Jarell Quansah has been added to a shortlist of replacements including Loïc Badé. Though, the Quansah deal would be apparently separate to any conversations regarding Florian Wirtz.
Quansah, 22, is a Liverpool academy graduate who made his professional debut in August 2023. He was part of Liverpool's two EFL Cup victories under Jürgen Klopp prior to this past season where he made 13 appearances during their successful Premier League campaign. He's shown the ability to play as a central defender, but also as a fullback which could provide Ten Hag with valuable versatility given Jeremie Frimpong has also left for Merseyside.
Quansah also received valuable Champions League experience starting two of Liverpool's league phase games this past campaign across four total appearances in Europe. Ten Hag likely implements his own tactical style as well shifting away from his predecessor's—Xabi Alonso—preferred three at the back system. The England U21 player could slot in naturally, but he could also be looked as a signing of for the future to prevent immediate pressure from falling on his shoulders.
Should Liverpool choose to sell Quansah, they'd be light in defensive depth. Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konaté and central options. Out wide, there's Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley, Frimpong. Van Dijk and Konaté figure as the nailed-on starters with Frimpong replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the starting XI.
Liverpool have also been linked with Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez for left back, but the club could refuse Leverkusen's advances from a pure numbers perspective. Wataru Endō, normally a midfielder, did make three appearances at centre back last season, but both came in domestic cups. Hardly reliable depth for Slot looking to challenge on all four fronts again next season.