The 10 Most Expensive Transfers in First Summer Window
As a result of the FIFA Club World Cup, this summer’s transfer season will be unlike any other.
To allow competing clubs to bolster their ranks before the revamped tournament in the United States, an early ten-day transfer window was introduced at the beginning of June. However, it was not only those jetting off to the Club World Cup that were allowed to recruit, with any sides within the same league as one of the competition’s contestants also able to dip into the market.
Such an extraordinary situation has sent clubs from across the world into a spending frenzy, especially those in Europe’s elite divisions. Vast sums have been splashed over a short spell and there will be more splurging once the summer’s ‘proper’ transfer window opens on June 16.
Here are the most expensive deals that occurred during the early transfer window.
Ten Most Expensive Deals From First Summer Transfer Window
Manchester United have become infamous for overspending on mediocrity and there might be one or two fears over Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian is undoubtedly an exciting talent but similar has been said of past high-profile acquisitions at Old Trafford. £62.5 million ($84.1 million) was spent to sign him from Wolverhampton Wanderers after several impressive seasons with the Old Gold.
All ten of the most expensive transfers of the first mini-window have involved Premier League teams but only two have seen English sides selling to foreign clubs. Dean Huijsen’s lucrative move to Real Madrid is one of those deals, with the Spain international costing £50 million ($66.4 million) following an astonishing debut season with Bournemouth.
Jobe Bellingham is the other to have left England entirely, with the midfielder following in brother Jude’s footsteps by joining Borussia Dortmund. Costing approximately half of Huijsen’s mammoth fee, BVB will be aiming to profit from another Englishman at Signal Iduna Park.
Manchester City are one of two English teams competing at the Club World Cup and they have been busy in the market as a result. Following a traumatic 2024–25 by their lofty standards, the Cityzens have recruited Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Aït-Nouri for a grand total of £108.6 million ($146.7 million) as part of their much-needed summer rebuild. The trio will all make their debuts in the United States.
Chelsea have fulfilled their reputation as transfer window protagonists with an early flurry of activity. Big money has been spent on Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as Enzo Maresca looks for reinforcements in the number nine department. The Blues, who are also travelling to the Club World Cup, have finally got their hands on Estêvão Willian after he signed for them last summer but stayed with former club Palmeiras for the year.
Liverpool will break countless records with their potential acquisition of Florian Wirtz but Jeremie Frimpong, the German’s former Bayer Leverkusen clubmate, is the only confirmed signing for the Premier League champions. A relatively cheap release clause of £29.6 million ($39.8 million) was simply too good to refuse.
One signing that has gone under the radar is Jean-Clair Todibo. Having spent last season on loan at West Ham United from Nice, the French defender’s stay in London has been made permanent for an eye-catching £32.8 million ($44.3 million). That makes him the fourth most expensive addition of the first transfer window.
Player
Club Joined
Joined From
Fee
Matheus Cunha
Man Utd
Wolves
£62.5 million ($84.1 million)
Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid
Bournemouth
£50 million ($66.4 million)
Tijjani Reijnders
Man City
AC Milan
£46.5 million ($62.7 million)
Jean-Clair Todibo
West Ham
Nice
£32.8 million ($44.3 million)
Rayan Aït-Nouri
Man City
Wolves
£31.2 million ($42.3 million)
Rayan Cherki
Man City
Lyon
£30.9 million ($41.7 million)
Liam Delap
Chelsea
Ipswich
£30 million ($40.6 million)
Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen
£29.6 million ($39.8 million)
Estêvão Willian
Chelsea
Palmeiras
£28.7 million ($36.9 million)
Jobe Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund
Sunderland
£27.9 million ($37.8 million)
*U.S. dollar conversion based on date of transfer.