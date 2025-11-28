Ibrahima Konate Potential Destinations After Real Madrid Snub—Ranked
Few players have seen their stock plummet as dramatically as Ibrahima Konaté’s over the past year.
The Frenchman had deservedly earned his place among Europe’s elite centre backs at his peak, proving the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s defence, but an extraordinary and swift decline has harmed his reputation.
Konaté’s stellar form had drawn significant transfer interest from Real Madrid, who appeared set to repeat their Trent Alexander-Arnold trick by signing the Liverpool defender on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires. However, the Spanish giants have reportedly pulled out of the race for his signature.
Madrid’s snub is no surprise. The 26-year-old’s performances over recent months have been largely dismal, with only a smattering of competent displays. Amid Liverpool’s ongoing disaster this season, he’s been one of those most culpable. Konaté’s head was turned by transfer talk and now he faces an uncertain future.
So, what next for the Liverpool centre back? Here are the three most likely possibilities.
3. Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich have been enamoured with their most recent addition from Liverpool. Summer signing Luis Díaz has proven to be a sensation since trading Merseyside for Bavaria. Could the Bundesliga champions refocus their attention on his former teammate Konaté?
It’s certainly possible, with Bayern one of the clubs tentatively linked with Konaté amid Madrid’s interest, and the prospect of signing a stellar centre back—based on past form, of course—who is soon to be entering his peak years for zilch will prove tempting.
Whether Bayern need another centre back is debatable. They already have Konaté’s international teammate Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito, Jonathan Tah and Kim Min-jae, while Josip Stanišić is capable of operating in the role.
Upamecano has been linked with a Bayern exit amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Madrid, meaning his future could become inextricably linked to Konaté’s. Bayern’s interest in the Liverpool defender would certainly intensify if their current French centre back leaves.
2. Paris Saint-Germain
Paris-born Konaté has rather unsurprisingly been linked with a return to France in recent times, with PSG certainly among his admirers. The prospect of joining the reigning European champions would provoke plenty of excitement in Liverpool’s No. 5, who played for city rivals Paris FC during his youth.
PSG are pretty well-stocked at centre back, however, even turning to the Premier League for defensive reinforcement last summer. Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi was plucked from England’s south coast for just under £55 million ($72.8 million), joining a roster of impressive central defenders that includes Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Lucas Hernández and Lucas Beraldo.
Offering Konaté a sizeable salary will be no issue for PSG and the defender has plenty of experience at the elite level, whether that be the Champions League, Premier League or major international tournaments. He would undoubtedly prove a handy addition.
Again, whether Luis Enrique’s squad requires another centre back is questionable, but PSG appear Konaté’s most probable suitor if he leaves Anfield.
1. Liverpool
Following Madrid’s decision to end their Konaté interest, a contract extension at Liverpool looks more likely than ever. Unfortunately from the Frenchman’s perspective, his recent performances will have certainly harmed his negotiating position in contract discussions.
Liverpool remain seriously interested in Konaté penning fresh terms. They don’t want to lose a valuable asset for free for the second season running and they already find themselves short of depth and quality in the centre back department. Konaté’s exit would require them to sign two new defenders before next season begins.
Konaté can have few complaints over his current predicament and might well be forced to accept a different future to the one he was anticipating. Perhaps Madrid pulling out of a potential transfer can help re-energise and re-focus the out-of-sorts defender.