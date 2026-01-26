Impressive Weston McKennie Performance Suggests Major Role Change Upcoming

Weston McKennie has been hailed as the “perfect central striker” by Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti after an impressive individual performance helped down Serie A champions Napoli 3–0.

The Italian was particularly keen to point out the attributes that made McKennie a real nuisance in Sunday’s win, in what his seventh different playing position across 21 league appearances in 2025–26.

“He fights, he's strong in the air and he can jump high,” Spalletti said. “He plays to get results because he makes decisions. He would be a perfect striker.”

McKennie’s re-emergence as a key player for Juventus has sparked talk of a potential new contract in Turin, just months after it was suggested that he’d need to leave the club in order to earn more regular minutes—potentially returning to MLS once his contract expires in June.

McKennie’s resurgence will certainly have caught the eye of USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is continuing to monitor the progress of all of his players as he continues planning for this summer’s World Cup.

Now up to five goals and four assists across all competitions, McKennie has particularly shone in the Champions League, and he’s formed an impressive partnership with fellow Concacaf star Jonathan David in recent weeks—he was the player to open the scoring against Napoli for his fifth goal contribution in his last five outings. Kenan Yıldız and Filip Kostić added the gloss to the scoreline in what turned out to be a comfortable Juventus win.

Combination With David Blossoming

Jonathan David (center) had Weston McKennie (second from right) alongside him in an espresso celebration against Napoli. | Sportinfoto/DeFod/Getty Images

Juventus have hit form since appointing Spalletti as head coach on Oct. 30, 2025, picking up 12 wins from 18 games across all competitions. Their improvement in Serie A has been stark—they are up to fifth on 42 points, 10 behind leaders Inter Milan—and are now right in contention for the Champions League qualification spots.

Few players have found as much success in recent weeks, though, as McKennie and David. The latter, in particular, has thrived since a December report stated he was feeling isolated from his teammates, with his recent scoring run bringing him to six goals and four assists.

“David showed that he can hold his own in a duel in the box where there's no space, so it has to be taken away from the opponent,” Spalletti said. “If you put all your strength into those moments, it's fine, but you don't get there. He scored a goal as a proper striker.”

Both McKennie and David are expected to be central figures at the 2026 World Cup this summer, with the USMNT and Canada hosting the tournament alongside Mexico, and they are relying on the rest of their Serie A and Champions League campaigns to help them arrive in top form.

“Yes, I’m improving this season... I can really feel that growth, not just individually but also within the team,” David said, noting that his missed penalty against Lecce in his first match of 2026 acted as a wake-up call. “For me, that was the turning point. From that moment, an important phase of growth began. I’ve always felt the coach’s confidence in me, and that shows on the pitch.

Jonathan David battles through the Napoli defence and slots it past Meret! @juventusfcen take the lead! 🔥#JuveNapoli 1-0 pic.twitter.com/cnqghHdl7p — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) January 25, 2026

“I'm aware that I haven't lived up to expectations. I'm patient, but Juventus can't be because results can't wait. I'm trying to speed things up.”

In addition to their outstanding play in recent weeks, the combination of the two has also stood out, with the Canadian unveiling the now viral espresso-sipping celebration alongside McKennie, Yıldız and Pierre Kalulu.

“The celebration was something we thought of today, quite quickly,” he said. “You serve the coffee and then you drink it together.”

Beaming with the form of three wins in their last five Serie A matches, the Bianconeri now look towards a Feb. 1 clash with Parma and U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year Benjamin Cremaschi. Before then, however, they seek to climb the Champions League table with their eighth match of the competition against USMNT striker Folarin Balogun’s Monaco on Jan. 28.

