‘Increasingly Confident’—Man Utd Handed Bruno Fernandes Transfer Twist
Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal are said to be “increasingly confident” of securing a record-breaking deal for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.
Reports of a potential exit for the Portuguese skipper have bubbled away throughout the campaign’s dire conclusion. Ruben Amorim has done his best to quash such speculation, repeatedly insisting that Fernandes remains a firm part of the club’s plans. If anything, United would ideally try to sign more players in the same mould as the talismanic playmaker rather than let the original leave.
However, Fernandes has offered no guarantees surrounding his future, openly accepting the possibility that United could “cash in” on their captain this summer. Al Hilal are all too eager to provide that financial incentive, with The Telegraph claiming that the Riyadh outfit’s stance on a potential agreement is growing in confidence.
Al Hilal are said to be willing to not only hand Fernandes an eye-watering pay-packet—with some reports suggesting the 30-year-old could be entitled to a wage of £1 million ($1.3 million) per week—but United could gain as much as £100 million ($134.6 million) from the transfer fee.
Such a deal would surpass Neymar Jr’s £77.6 million ($97.6 million) move to Al Hilal in 2023, which remains the costliest transfer in the history of the club and the entire Saudi Pro League.
The side spearheaded by former Newcastle United and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrović already has Fernandes’s international teammate Rúben Neves operating in midfield. Without the visibility having Neymar among their ranks provides, Al Hilal are thought to be keen on snapping up United’s captain as their marquee signing for the upcoming Club World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo could theoretically block the arrival of his compatriot if he completes a sensational move from Riyadh rivals Al Nassr to join Al Hilal before FIFA’s summer tournament. The veteran forward will be out of contract in June and has heavily hinted at an impending exit despite Al Nassr’s open desperation to keep their top scorer.