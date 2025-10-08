No Need to Panic, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona Have Been Here Before
The mood surrounding Barcelona heading into the October international break couldn’t be lower.
Paris Saint-Germain deservedly handed Barcelona their first defeat of the season in a highly-anticipated Champions League clash. Four days later, Sevilla pummeled Barcelona 4–1 to hand them their first La Liga loss of the term.
Barcelona hadn’t lost consecutive games in over nine months. Now, there’s serious concerns regarding the state of Hansi Flick’s side and the German has two weeks to try and come up with a plan to address them.
However, it might be too soon to hit the panic button, Barcelona have been here before. What better way to assess Barcelona’s start of the season than to compare it to the first 10 games of last term? When upon Flick’s arrival, they’d go on to conquer a maiden domestic treble.
Comparing Barcelona’s 2025-26 Start to Domestic Treble Season
Through 10 games this season, Barcelona’s record is almost a mirror image of what they achieved during the infancy of Flick’s debut term.
Barcelona have played eight La Liga games and two in the Champions League so far in 2025–26, so it’s only right to break-down how things transpired in that same stretch a season ago.
Much like last season, Barcelona started La Liga by going seven unbeaten. The only difference is that last year, Dani Olmo’s 82nd minute goal gave the Catalans a 2–1 win in their Gameweek 3 visit to Rayo Vallecano. This term, the Catalans settled for a 1–1 draw away at Rayo in their third league game.
Barcelona’s La Liga Record
Season
Won
Drawn
Lost
Goals Scored
Goals Allowed
2025–26
6
1
1
22
9
2024–25
7
0
1
25
9
Barcelona have been beaten badly in their eighth league game to lose their unbeaten domestic record the past two seasons. This season it was Sevilla, last term it was a 4–2 defeat away at Osasuna in one of Barça’s worst performances of the year.
Even Barcelona’s goal difference in La Liga is spookily similar to what they managed at this point last term. Still, through eight games, Barcelona have collected 19 points to last season’s 21.
Perhaps the biggest difference this season is that Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid look significantly stronger than they did under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos currently top the table with 21 points, compared to last season when it was Barça setting the pace with that amount and Real Madrid in second with 18 points.
Barcelona’s Champions League Record
Season
Won
Lost
Goals Scored
Goals Allowed
2025–26
1
1
3
3
2024–25
1
1
6
2
Barcelona have the same record as last season through two games in Europe. Yes, the goal difference was better in 2024–25, but Barcelona have faced significantly stronger opponents to start the 2025–26 Champions League league phase.
Last season, Barcelona lost 2–1 to Monaco and them dismantled Young Boys 5–0—the latter side would go on to lose all of their Champions League games. This season Barcelona opened their European campaign with a solid 2–1 away win against Newcastle United and then lost by that same result at home against reigning champions PSG.
Overall, Flick’s Barcelona has managed almost identical results through ten games in both of the German’s seasons at the helm. So, is there really cause for concern?
Similar Results but Very Different Performances
Obviously Barcelona’s results through 10 games a season ago are aided by the knowledge of how successful the term ended up being. But after the defeat against Osasuna this time last year, concerns were also raised.
It’s also true that although the results might be essentially identical, Barcelona’s performances this season are nowhere close to the level they displayed a season ago through 10 games.
At no point last season were Barcelona as outclassed and outright dominated during a match as they have the past two games. With over a season of evidence, teams have figured out the weaknesses of Flick’s Barça.
You could tell almost instantly that Barcelona were going to be one of the best teams in the world a season ago. This time around, they’ve only showed that in flashes. Despite the similar record, the Catalans have already needed three comeback wins in La Liga this season, they had six in total last term.
You can point to injuries that have sidelined key players—Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, Raphinha, Fermín López, Gavi and Joán García have all been or are out—but Barcelona kicked off 2024–25 without Frenkie de Jong, Fermín, Gavi and Ronald Araújo, while they were also relaying on Iñaki Peña in goal rather than Wojciech Szczęsny and Pau Víctor in attack instead of Marcus Rashford.
Why There’s Reason for Optimism
Although Barcelona have looked far from their best in recent matches, the October international break might be exactly what the team needs.
Flick will have time to reflect on what’s gone wrong and get to work on fixing Barça’s issues. Raphinha, García, Fermín and Yamal are also all scheduled to return to action soon after the break.
It’s also fair to remember that this is far from the worst run of for Barça have experienced under Flick. Barcelona collected just six of 24 possible points in La Liga during a dreadful eight-game stretch a season ago. After falling seven points back of Real Madrid in the standings, the Catalans would then go on to win 15 of their next 16 league matches to clinch the title.
Yes, significant improvement is needed after the international break, but there’s a clear precedent that suggests Flick’s side are more than capable of correcting course.