Injury Could Sideline Barcelona Defender for Four Months—Report
Andreas Christensen has not suffered a complete tear of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL)—but Barcelona are reportedly concerned he will still miss four months of action.
Christensen was a late withdrawal from Sunday’s 2–0 important victory over Villarreal after Barcelona confirmed the Danish defender had twisted awkwardly during training.
A typical ACL injury can take over nine months to recover but, crucially, Barcelona diagnosed Christensen with a partial tear to the ligament, rather than a full break.
The Athletic state club officials are planning for around four months without Christensen, who should be fit enough to return before the end of the season if all goes according to plan.
Further scans will determine a formal timeline for Christensen but Barcelona may opt to be particularly cautious with the 29-year-old, who has missed a total of 78 games for club and country since his move to Camp Nou in 2022.
“The important thing is that Andreas comes back healthy,” manager Hansi Flick reflected. “We have to support him. He was in good form, we saw it in the Copa del Rey and in training.
“It’s sad. It’s another injury for him. We wish him all the best.”
Christensen Facing Uncertain Future at Barcelona
Even before Christensen was struck down by this latest injury, it was reported that the Dane had been challenged to prove his fitness if he wants to earn an extension to his current Barcelona contract, which expires at the end of the season.
The 2024–25 season was a particularly bruising one for Christensen. He made just six appearances in all competitions as he battled two nasty injuries, and he appears set to miss another extended spell.
While a four-month absence would still give Christensen enough time to return and pull on the Barcelona shirt before the season comes to a close, he is facing a clear race against time to prove he deserves another contract.
Center back has been an area of concern for Barcelona ever since Ińigo Martínez’s surprise departure to Al Nassr during the summer. Hansi Flick’s side have struggled defensively without the veteran and have recently had to cope with the absence of Ronald Araujo for personal reasons.
A new defender is expected to arrive next summer and may well end up taking the place of Christensen, who could be allowed to depart on a free transfer. Having arrived through the same means following his exit from Chelsea in 2022, Barcelona may not be concerned by the prospect of missing out on a transfer fee.