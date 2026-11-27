Inter Miami may be one of the youngest clubs in Major League Soccer, but supporters have wasted little time creating an atmosphere that feels anything but new.

Known collectively as La Familia, Inter Miami’s supporter groups have developed a distinct matchday culture built around drums, flags, smoke, Spanish-language chants and the unmistakable pink-and-black colors of the Herons. The club’s fans draw heavily from South American fútbol culture while adding their own South Florida flavor, creating a soundtrack that can make a match at the Nu Stadium feel more like a carnival than a conventional soccer game.

And there is plenty to sing about.

From simple terrace anthems to songs celebrating the club’s identity, Inter Miami’s chantbook has grown alongside the team itself.

“Hoy Juega Miami”

One of Inter Miami’s signature chants, “Hoy Juega Miami” is essentially a declaration that matchday has arrived.

The song captures the devotion of La Familia, with supporters promising to follow Inter Miami everywhere, regardless of the result.

Spanish Lyrics

Hoy juega Miami!

Quiere ser primero!

Acá está La Hinchada!

Vino a verlo!

Te alentamos siempre!

No me importa lo que piensen!

Inter yo te sigo!

Hasta la muerte!

La alegría que me da esta camiseta,

En familia celebramos esta fiesta!

Con el Inter vamos siempre a todos lados!

En las buenas y en las malas no paramos!

English Lyrics

Miami plays today!

Aiming for the top spot!

Here are the fans!

We’ve come to watch!

We cheer for you always!

I don't care what others think!

Inter, I follow you!

Until the very end!

The joy this jersey brings me,

We celebrate this party as a family!

We go everywhere with Inter!

Through thick and thin, we never stop!

“Vamos a Cantar”

“Vamos a Cantar” is perhaps the purest expression of what La Familia is all about—their loyalty, their passion and their willingness to follow Inter Miami wherever the club plays.

The opening translates roughly to “Wherever you go, I will go”, before the chant builds into a celebration of the supporters’ unwavering devotion.

Spanish Lyrics

Vayas donde vayas voy a ir,

Vos sos la razón de mi existir,

Inter siempre te voy alentar,

En las buenas y en las malas más!



Mi corazón,

Es loco por tu amor,

No entenderan,

Jamás esta pasión.



Jugando bien,

Y hasta jugando mal,

Con La Familia siempre vamos a estar!



Nada es casualidad,

Te llevo en el alma,

Y cada vez te quiero mas!



Vamo a cantar!

Vamos a festejar!

Que la banda de Inter,

Es mejor que las demás!



La hinchada va,

Local o visitante,

Nunca te va abandonar.

English Lyrics

Wherever you go, I will follow,

You are the reason for my existence,

Inter, I will always cheer for you,

In the good times, and even more in the bad!



My heart,

Is crazy for your love,

They will never understand

This passion.



Playing well,

Or even playing poorly,

We’ll always be there with the Family!



Nothing happens by chance,

I carry you in my soul,

And I love you more with every passing day!



Let’s sing!

Let’s celebrate!

Because the Inter squad

Is better than the rest!



The supporters are there,

Home or away,

And will never abandon you.

“Rosa y Negro”

Few phrases are more closely associated with Inter Miami’s supporter culture than Rosa y Negro—“Pink and Black.”

The chant celebrates the club’s colors while demanding the kind of effort supporters expect from the players. Like many Inter Miami songs, it is less about one particular star and more about the collective identity of the club.

Spanish Lyrics

OHHH ROSA Y NEGROOOOO,

OHHH ROSA Y NEGROOOOO,

Dicen que estamos locos de la cabeza,

Pero al Rosa y Negro no le interesa,

Tomamos vino puro de damajuana,

Y nos fumamos toda la marijuana.

English Lyrics

OHHH PINK AND BLACK!

OHHH PINK AND BLACK!

They say we're out of our minds,

But Pink and Black doesn't care,

We drink straight wine from the jug,

And smoke up all the marijuana.

“Olé Olé Olé”

Sometimes, the simplest songs are the ones that travel the best. Inter Miami’s version of the classic “Olé, Olé, Olé” is one the entire fanbase can get behind,

Spanish Lyrics

Olé Olé Olé,

Olé Olé Ola,

INTER!



Olé Olé Olé,

Cada dia te quiero mas!



Yo soy del Inter,

Y es un sentimiento,

Que no puedo parar!

English Lyrics

Olé Olé Olé,

Olé Olé Ola,

INTER!



Olé Olé Olé,

I love you more each day!



I support Inter,

And it’s a feeling,

That I can't stop!

“Y Dale Algeria”

“Y Dale Alegría” is a chant centered around one of the most universal ambitions in soccer: winning a trophy.

The song asks Inter Miami to bring joy to its supporters by lifting the MLS Cup and fulfilling the fans’ lifelong ambition. Fortunately for the Herons faithful, they didn’t have to sing about that dream forever, with Miami winning the title in 2025.

Spanish Lyrics

Y dale alegría alegría a mi corazón!

Salir campeón con el Inter es mi obsesión!

Yo quiero llenar las canchas con tu color!

Vamos a seguirte siempre y estar con vos!

Ya van a ver!

La copa de la MLS vamos a traer,

La copa de la MLS vamos a traer.

English Lyrics

And bring joy, joy to my heart!

Winning the title with Inter is my obsession!

I want to fill the stadiums with your colors!

We’ll always follow you and stand by your side!

Just you wait and see!

We’re going to bring home the MLS Cup,

We’re going to bring home the MLS Cup.

“Muchachos”

Inter Miami’s “Muchachos” chant borrows from one of the most recognizable songs in modern Argentine soccer culture, giving it a distinctly South American flavor.

The Inter Miami version celebrates the club’s place in MLS while capturing the deep emotional connection supporters have built with the team. More than just a matchday song, it reflects the feeling that following Inter Miami is about being part of something bigger than the 90 minutes on the field.

Spanish Lyrics

El momento que vivi,

Del anuncio aquella vez,

Miami estaba de fiesta,

Nadie lo puede entender.



Esto es una realidad,

Estamos en la MLS,

Rosa y Negro sos la droga,

Que me hace enloquecer.



Yo no se como explicar,

La alegria que me das,

No se compara con nada,

Cada vez te quiero mas.



MUCHACHOS!

Juega el Inter y lo vinimos a ver!

Pongan huevos jugadores,

Hoy no podemos perder!



ORLANDO! (Alternativo)

Te esperamos el Ft. Lauderdale!

Pero no traigas el auto,

Porque aca vas a correr!

English Lyrics

The moment I lived through,

When the announcement was made,

Miami was celebrating,

It’s something no one else can grasp.



This is our reality,

We’re in the MLS,

Pink and Black, you’re the drug,

That drives me wild.



I don’t know how to explain,

The joy you bring me,

It compares to nothing else,

I love you more with every passing day.



LADS!

Inter is playing and we’ve come to watch!

Show some heart, players,

We can’t lose today!



ORLANDO! (Alternative)

We’ll be waiting for you in Fort Lauderdale!

But don’t bring your car,

Because here, you’re going to be running!