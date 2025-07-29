Inter Miami Leagues Cup 2025 Schedule: Matches, Dates, Opponents
Inter Miami return to Leagues Cup action this week looking to win the competition for a second time in three years
Herons fans have fond memories of Leagues Cup given it was the first piece of silverware they won as a club. Plus, it was the competition in which Lionel Messi made his debut in pink in a memorable outing against Cruz Azul.
While the competition features new format changes in 2025, the goal remains the same for the Herons: win it. Fans should also get their first look at Rodrigo De Paul in a Miami shirt after signing with the club right before Leagues Cup begins.
A look at Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup 2025 schedule below.
Inter Miami Leagues Cup Schedule: Matches, Dates, Teams
Date
Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Venue
Wednesday, July 30
7:30 p.m. ET
Atlas
Chase Stadium
Saturday, Aug. 2
7 p.m. ET
Necaxa
Chase Stadium
Wednesday, Aug. 6
7:30 p.m. ET
Pumas UNAM
Chase Stadium
The Herons have the benefit of playing the entirety of the Leagues Cup opening round at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Javier Mascherano will have to manage his players’ minutes well though considering they play three games in the span of a week. A similar challenge to the FIFA Club World Cup in which Inter Miami advanced from a group containing FC Porto, Al Ahly and Palmeiras.
How to Watch Leagues Cup 2025
Leagues Cup will be broadcast on Apple TV+ through MLS Season Pass.
Leagues Cup 2025 Format Changes
Leagues Cup has been revamped for the 2025 edition featuring a boatload of changes. All 18 Liga MX teams will compete against 18 qualified MLS teams. The latter 18, making up 36 total teams, earned entry by making the MLS Cup Playoffs last season. The only caveat in qualification is San Diego FC taking the place of Vancouver Whitecaps based on the league’s North American cup qualification criteria.
The tournament features two rounds: Phase One and the knockout rounds. Though MLS and Liga MX sides will solely face competition from the other league, domestic opposition battle each other in the standings for a chance at qualifying for the knockout round. Eight clubs, four from each table, will advance to the single-elimination bracket subsequently matched up with a respective team.
There are no ties in Leagues Cup 2025 at any stage of the competition. Teams earn the following points in Phase One:
- Regulation wins grant three points
- One point for a tie after 90 minutes, game proceeds to penalty shootout
- Winner of the shootout earns one point
The top three teams at tournament’s end earn qualification to the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Read more on the Leagues Cup format here.