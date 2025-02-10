Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets Attend Super Bowl LIX
Inter Miami's star group of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets attended Super Bowl LIX after returning from their Latin American preseason tour.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledged Messi's eventual appearance ahead of the game calling him the greatest of all time in his profession adding even more fuel to the Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Though, in the eyes of many, that ended after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Jordi Alba shared a photo of his current Miami and former Barcelona teammates at the big game ahead of their final preseason game against Orlando City. Inter Miami returned from Latin America after defeating Club Olimpia Deportivo in Honduras.
The Herons put five past their opponent in Honduras with five different goal scorers including Messi and Suarez. Javier Mascherano has yet to lose a preseason game as he prepares for his first MLS season in charge drawing games against Club America and Universitario, and beating Sporting San Miguelito and Olimpia.
Inter Miami play a final preseason game against Orlando City SC in a Florida Derby before kicking off their Concacaf Champions Cup run against Sporting Kansas City. The Herons then open their defense of the Supporters' Shield against New York City FC.