Patrick Mahomes Calls Lionel Messi 'The GOAT' Ahead of Planned Super Bowl LIX Appearance
Patrick Mahomes is the latest athlete to crown Lionel Messi as soccer's G.O.A.T.
Before Messi kicks off the 2025 MLS season with Inter Miami, the FIFA World Cup winner is set to witness Super Bowl LIX. The Argentine will be among the 70,000+ fans at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mahomes received word that the soccer legend will be in attendance for the biggest American sporting even of the year and immediately had nothing but praise for Messi. In fact, he heralded the former Barcelona man as the greatest of all time.
"[Messi's] the G.O.A.T. of his profession and to have someone like that at the game, it'll be awesome because I get to showcase who I am and what talent that I have," Mahomes said. "He's someone else that I can look up to and try to get on his level someday."
Mahomes also mentioned he saw Messi play when Inter Miami faced Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium last year. The 29-year-old recalled the "greatness" of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in that match; Messi scored and assisted two of Miami's three goals in their thrilling 2–3 victory.
The Kansas City quarterback is no stranger to soccer. Both Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are co-owners of the NWSL's Kansas City Current. The two made history this past season with the opening of CPKC Stadium, the first stadium built specifically for a NWSL team.
Mahomes will look to make his own history on Sunday as the Chiefs aim to become the first team to ever win three consecutive Super Bowls. It seems only fitting that Messi, one of the greatest athletes of all time, will be in attendance on what could be a historic night.