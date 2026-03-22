Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. NYCFC: Messi Does What He Always Does

Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet as Inter Miami returned to winning ways with a narrow 3–2 triumph at New York City FC.

The Herons had endured a challenging streak of three draws across MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup action—the inability to beat Nashville SC in the latter costing Miami a place in the tournament on the away goals rule—and Javier Mascherano made three changes to his starting lineup, some of which were enforced.

Gonzalo Luján got the goals flowing at Yankee Stadium, smashing a first-time effort past U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Freese, but NYCFC’s Nicolás Fernández levelled the game soon after.

OMG Nicolás Fernández! 😱



Can't hit a free kick better than that for the @newyorkcityfc equalizer against Miami. pic.twitter.com/qLv9ArVIRt — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 22, 2026

Agustín Ojeda put the Pigeons ahead in front of their Bronx faithful, but Messi hit back two minutes later with a deflected free-kick goal—he unsurprisingly stood out throughout the game, registering seven shots in total and four on target.

With both teams trading chances, Miami regained the lead in the 74th minute, when center back Micael rose highest to meet a curled-in cross from Noah Allen.

Germán Berterame saw a late effort chalked off for offside, meaning the Mexico international is still seeking his first goal in Miami pink, but victory was secured to take Miami up to second place in the Eastern Conference standings, ahead of NYCFC.

Inter Miami’s Winners and Losers

What a ball from Noah Allen 👀



Micael dos Santos heads in for his first @InterMiamiCF goal to put them ahead. pic.twitter.com/glwFhSLq4z — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 22, 2026

Winner

Noah Allen has voiced his frustrations in the past about a shifting role in Miami’s lineup, whether it’s down to his position or to what’s expected of him given the personnel around him. This season has seen him often deployed as a left back, with Sunday’s performance and his assist to Micael for the winning goal showing just how important he can be in that position.

After Mascherano shifted him to center back against Charlotte in a heavily rotated team, Allen showed with his performance in New York that he should be considered among Miami’s key players, and not one that simply fills out the squad.

Loser

Rodrigo De Paul’s status with Inter Miami could be falling. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Rodrigo De Paul didn’t play due to what the club called a leg contusion on Saturday, while videos surfaced of him on a trip for his girlfriend’s birthday celebrations. With Miami’s performance, especially the progressions from David Ayala and the standout effort from Yannick Bright, the Herons looked better and more comfortable than they had at any point this season with De Paul.

With the club having spent a record $17 million on him in the offseason to turn his loan from Atlético Madrid into a permanent deal, it’s unlikely that he will be dropped—but, given Mascherano’s decision to send Berterame to the bench on Sunday, one has to wonder whether De Paul’s importance to the Herons might be diminishing.

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. New York City FC

Micael scored the game-winning marker for his first Inter Miami goal. | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Dayne St. Clair—6.2: Set to join Canada for vital World Cup preparation friendlies against Tunisia and Iceland this week, St. Clair played one of his best games for Inter Miami, with a late diving save at the near post securing all three points.

RB: Ian Fray—6.6: Now off to help get Jamaica to the 2026 World Cup, Fray found his form on Sunday, cutting inside on the dribble to link up nicely with both Bright and Ayala.

CB: Gonzalo Luján—8.1: Thrown into the starting lineup due to an injury to Maxi Falcón, Luján found the first goal of his MLS career with a first-time finish on Telasco Segovia’s rebound.

CB: Micael—7.7: The former Houston Dynamo center back took some time to find his comfort in Miami’s setup and despite allowing two goals on Sunday, it marked his best performance so far. Scoring the game-winning goal doesn’t hurt his rating either.

LB: Noah Allen—7.9: The 21-year-old showed his value as a left back in Miami’s setup this weekend as he continued to fight to be considered among Miami’s key players, rather than a versatile and youthful piece.

DM: Yannick Bright—6.3: The English-American continues to elevate his play each week and the win against NYCFC was no different, as he created a pair of chances and helped drive Messi’s efforts in attacking midfield.

DM: David Ayala—7.0: Making his first start in a midfield pivot alongside Bright, the former Portland Timbers star had five passes into the final third and set up Segovia’s runs down the wing.

RW: Mateo Silvetti—6.8: With four shots and four successful dribbles, the young Argentine winger is showing great progression in his confidence on the ball.

AM: Lionel Messi (c)—8.7: Rarely the only Designated Player on the field for Miami, Messi took the responsibility in stride against NYCFC, setting up his teammates while taking on seven shots for himself.

LW: Telasco Segovia—7.0: The Venezuela international drifted inside to force an overload in the midfield, giving Inter Miami a numerical advantage in the most important areas of the smaller playing surface.

ST: Tadeo Allende—6.4: Starting up top in place of Germán Berterame, Allende only amassed 16 touches and struggled to find chances.

SUB: Dániel Pintér (63’ for Allen)—6.2: Inter Miami’s 18-year-old academy talent made all eight of his attempted passes and helped see out the result.

SUB: David Ruíz (77’ for Silvetti)—6.2: The 22-year-old helped push Miami forward late, creating a chance before the final whistle blew.

SUB: Facundo Mura (77’ for Fray)—6.1: A more defense-focused effort after coming in for Fray, Mura was unproblematic in his late-game minutes.

SUB: Germán Berterame (77’ for Bright)—5.9: The Mexico international looked lively and hit the back of the net, but had the play called back for offside in the buildup.

Subs not used: Rocco Ríos Novo (GK), César Abadia-Reda, Alexander Shaw, Santiago Morales, Luis Suárez.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Gonzalo Luján had a day to remember against NYCFC. | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Tadeo Allende came into the lineup with hopes of elevating the striker role that Berterame has struggled in, but his lack of involvement showed that the team simply struggles with an outright center forward in the setup .

came into the lineup with hopes of elevating the striker role that Berterame has struggled in, but his lack of involvement showed that the team simply struggles with an outright center forward in the setup Yannick Bright didn’t bring his absolute A-game but he continues to be an important player for Miami—he’s more than adequately filling Sergio Busquets’s boots.

didn’t bring his absolute A-game but he continues to be an important player for Miami—he’s more than adequately filling Sergio Busquets’s boots. Gonzalo Luján stepped up and was more than serviceable alongside Micael at center back, offering Miami a chance to keep bodies fresh more often.

The Numbers That Explain Miami’s Win

7 shots were taken by Lionel Messi—an indicator of how much Miami were relying on him to take efforts on goal.

were taken by Lionel Messi—an indicator of how much Miami were relying on him to take efforts on goal. 1.46 Expected Goals (xG) saw Miami win that battle for once, standing as the more productive team in the statistical category for the first time in the MLS regular season.

saw Miami win that battle for once, standing as the more productive team in the statistical category for the first time in the MLS regular season. 14 shots inside the box highlighted Miami’s progression as a team that can produce high-quality scoring chances, rather than relying on the spectacular.

Statistic New York City FC Inter Miami Possession 46% 54% Expected Goals (xG) 1.28 1.46 Total Shots 11 22 Shots on Target 5 8 Big Chances 1 0 Passing Accuracy 85% 90% Fouls Committed 12 14 Corners 7 7

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