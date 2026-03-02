Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Orlando City: Messi Leads Heated Rivalry Comeback

Inter Miami are up and running—and so is Lionel Messi in 2026.

After a dismal start to the 2026 MLS season with a 3–0 loss to LAFC, Inter Miami found its way into the win column in exceptional fashion in the second match of the season on Sunday, defeating Florida rivals Orlando City 4–2.

Orlando got off to a fast start in the first half with goals from Marco Pašalić and Martín Ojeda in the 18th and 24th minutes, taking advantage of some poor midfield play, including several critical giveaways by Miami’s Designated Player midfielder, Rodrigo De Paul.

Yet, the Herons weren’t going to falter. No, not on a night that marked the first time Messi had played away in the Florida derby. From the start of the second half, Miami dominated possession and Messi stepped up alongside Telasco Segovia and Mateo Silvetti, three of the most important players from the run to the 2025 MLS Cup.

Silvetti sparked the comeback with a stellar curling shot from distance to beat Orlando’s Maxime Crépeau in the 49th minute, before Messi netted his first goal of the season with a shot from the top of the box which eluded five defenders. As the clock ticked down, Messi set up Segovia to take the lead in the 85th minute, before smashing home a trademark free kick for the insurance goal to secure the 4–2 victory.

“Like I’ve said a thousand times, [he is] obviously the best player to ever play this sport. He’s a leader,” Miami manager Javier Mascherano said post-game of Messi. “Like a leader, it’s contagious for everyone.”

The Moment That Defined the Match

Lionel Messi’s free kick helped Inter Miami seal all three points. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Early on, this section looked like it belonged to De Paul. Throughout the first half, he struggled with patience, opting to play low-percentage passes, forcing himself to turn the ball over in vital areas. Luckily for him, his longtime Argentina teammate, Messi, secured the best moment of the day.

With his side pushing to make its way back into the match, Messi took it upon himself to lead the Herons through the comeback, first with his right-footed strike that swerved past several defenders, before his free kick to ice the result.

Yet, his most signficant moment may have come after completing his brace. Before stepping up to the free kick, it became evident that a staff member on Orlando’s bench had compained to Messi, in the moments after Orlando midfielder Colin Guske was sent off with a red card for a second yellow card infraction.

The altercation didn’t please the 38-year-old, who walked towards the Orlando technical area after scoring, before motioning that he would sign an autograph for those on the Orlando bench. Although the Florida derby may not be El Clásico, it was clear that Messi understood its importance.

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Orlando City

Inter Miami’s comeback is an early highlight of the 2026 MLS season. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Dayne St. Clair—6.1: Following some shaky moments in the first half on both Orlando goals, the Canada international made several signficant saves in the second half, including a vital stop on Ojeda, who had a clear shot after an exchange with Tyrese Spicer.

RB: Facundo Mura—6.7: Making his first MLS start, Mura struggled to get involved attacking wise and was challenged by Iván Angulo, particularly through the opening 45 minutes.

CB: Maxi Falcón—6.8: Still looking to find the form that he hit by the end of 2025, Falcón left several attackers unmarked, potentially finding himself at fault for Pašalić’s 2–0 marker.

CB: Micael—6.9: Micael is slowly but surely settling in with Inter Miami. The connection with Falcón has not yet been fully established, but he had a solid outing with six defensive contributions and five recoveries.

LB: Noah Allen—6.2: The 21-year-old was the weak point for Inter Miami for the second week in a row and left the match at half time. The Herons’ most glaring difference in 2026 has been the drop to Allen’s level from the efforts of Jordi Alba in the position over 2024 and 2025.

DM: Rodrigo De Paul—6.7: The former Atlético Madrid midfielder was eager to create, leading to some poor and rushed decisions in the first half, making him directly responsible for Angulo’s opening marker. Still, it was good to see him showing more initiative in creative transitions.

DM: Yannick Bright—7.3: One of Miami’s most consistent performers, Bright was vital clogging the midfield through the second half and working the ball towards the potent duo of Segovia and Messi.

RW: Tadeo Allende—7.4: Returning to the starting lineup for the first time since scoring in the 2025 MLS Cup, Allende made a nice impact but will need more time to find his connection with Mura down the right flank.

AM: Lionel Messi (c)—9.3: It was a classic performance from the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and his leadership stood out, with his desire to win pulling his teammates into the fight. In addition to his goals, it was a rare standout defensive showing, with three recoveries and a pair of tackles. The 2022 World Cup champion now has 51 goals in 55 MLS matches—a pretty good mark for one of the league’s oldest players.

LW: Telasco Segovia—9.1: The Venezuela winger loves himself a March weekend. The last time Segovia netted three goal contributions in a single match came on March 2, 2025, and his interplay with Messi on Sunday helped him put in one of his best performances with the Herons.

CF: Germán Berterame—6.37: Expectations were high for Berterame upon his signing, but the Mexico international is still awaiting his first goal as he adapts to playing with Messi, Segovia and Allende as the supporting offensive trio behind him.

SUB: Mateo Silvetti (45’ for Allen)—7.6: Following a relativly listless 81-minute effort against LAFC, Silvetti was energetic in his 45 minutes on Sunday, with his strike standing out among the best from across the MLS weekend.

SUB: Gonzalo Luján (90’ for Allende)—N/A: Luján played his first few MLS minutes of 2026 and had seven touches in a short defensive cameo.

Subs not used: Rocco Ríos Novo (GK), Ian Fray, Alexander Shaw, David Ruiz, Santiago Morales, Daniel Pinter.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Telasco Segovia showed how important he can be for getting the best out of Lionel Messi. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lionel Messi had one of his most effective games in an Inter Miami shirt and was clearly unfazed from the fan and security guard who tackled him to the ground at the midweek friendly in Puerto Rico. While the five shots stand out, it was the defensive effort that defined his game and the leadership he showed in a match that was nearing another dismal result.

had one of his most effective games in an Inter Miami shirt and was clearly unfazed from the fan and security guard who tackled him to the ground at the midweek friendly in Puerto Rico. While the five shots stand out, it was the defensive effort that defined his game and the leadership he showed in a match that was nearing another dismal result. Dayne St. Clair did not have the best debut in the 3–0 loss to LAFC, but with three saves and only two unsuccesful passes among his 36 attempted, the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has started to find his footing in the sweeper keeper tactic Mascherano desires.

did not have the best debut in the 3–0 loss to LAFC, but with three saves and only two unsuccesful passes among his 36 attempted, the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has started to find his footing in the sweeper keeper tactic Mascherano desires. Telasco Segovia is going to be key to Messi’s reintegration as a pure No. 10, given his ability to play as a rebound and set-up player, compared to a more involved effort from Silvetti or Allende.

The Numbers That Explain Miami’s Epic Comeback

1.79xG is far below the four goals Miami mustered on Sunday, showcasing just how impressive the quality of some of the goals were, including Messi’s shot through defenders and Silvetti’s effort from long range.

is far below the four goals Miami mustered on Sunday, showcasing just how impressive the quality of some of the goals were, including Messi’s shot through defenders and Silvetti’s effort from long range. Nine shots outside the box showed that Miami is still having challenges creating top-tier opportunities, despite the goalscoring onslaught in the derby.

showed that Miami is still having challenges creating top-tier opportunities, despite the goalscoring onslaught in the derby. 626 passes compared to Orlando’s 403 proved just how quick Miami likes to build its attacks.

Statistic Orlando City Inter Miami Possession 39% 61% Expected Goals (xG) 0.93 1.79 Total Shots 10 15 Shots on Target 5 8 Big Chances 0 2 Passing Accuracy 82% 89% Fouls Committed 16 14 Corners 2 8

