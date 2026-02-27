Lionel Messi Shockingly Wrestled to the Ground by Fan in Wild Puerto Rico Friendly

Fans flock to see Lionel Messi across the world and pitch invaders have become commonplace at many of his matches. And while some get close enough to take a selfie with the Inter Miami superstar, the occasions rarely cause concern. Thursday was unfortunately different, with Messi spectacularly felled by a combination of an overzealous fan and security.

A host of excitable supporters charged at Messi in the 88th minute of an Inter Miami friendly in Puerto Rico, before one of them knocked over the Argentine as security guards rushed onto the scene. Messi was unhurt, as were the supporters, and the match resumed soon after.

It was a stark contrast to the often friendly nature of Messi pitch invaders, many of whom have even seen cooperation from the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, such as taking a selfie, giving an autograph or engaging in some well-thought-out communication.

Before the altercation, Messi had struck a winning penalty kick to seal a 2–1 win over Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, who served as the Herons’ opposition at Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel because there was no significant opponent from Puerto Rico.

The pitch invader chaos at the end of the match was far from the only issue. The kickoff was delayed by roughly one hour due to a kit clash, and both teams eventually started the match wearing strikingly similar black jerseys which forced difficulties upon viewers and likely the players as well.

Messi, as well as other key Miami stars, including first-choice goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Germán Berterame and Rodrigo De Paul, all started on the bench due to the Herons already being within the MLS season. Initial plans for the match in Puerto Rico had it scheduled for Feb. 13, but a slight injury to Messi altered the plans, forcing the game to be moved to Thursday.

For Miami, it came after a disheartening 3–0 loss to Son Heung-min’s LAFC to open the MLS season and a significant crowd dip, after their MLS season curtain raiser saw them falter in front of over 75,000 fans, an all-time MLS opening match record.

Inter Miami Seeking MLS Bounceback

Lionel Messi (left) was taken down in an altercation with a fan on Thursday. | Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

The friendly victory in Puerto Rico came less than 72 hours before Miami looks to secure its first point of the MLS season and to find its footing following the opening match.

Javier Mascherano will lead his team on a relatively short trip to Orlando on Sunday, where the Herons will face Florida rivals Orlando City SC, who fell 2–1 to Red Bull New York on the MLS opening weekend.

While both clubs are seeking their first points and first win of the MLS regular season, the match also highlights a rivalry-filled weekend alongside the Canadian Derby between the Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC.

For MLS, the hope is that Messi, rivalries and more can bring in higher viewership numbers after the opening weekend, which saw a significant boost compared to years past—primarily due to MLS being available to all Apple TV subscribers for the first time.

Following the clash with Orlando, Miami will look to a March 7 matchup with D.C. United, before kickstarting their Concacaf Champions Cup journey with the round of 16 first leg against Nashville SC on March 12

