Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United: MLS Cup Playoffs
Inter Miami look to take the first step in reaching the 2024 MLS Cup in its first MLS Cup Playoffs match in Round One against Atlanta United.
The Herons missed out on the postseason last year despite head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino and superstar Lionel Messi both arriving in south Florida in the summer of 2023. However, Miami revamped and retooled its squad to lift its second trophy in the Supporters' Shield with Messi and Luis Suárez leading the charge up front.
Messi and his former Barcelona teammates are all set to make their MLS Cup Playoff debuts against an Atlanta team that's gave them trouble this season. Miami stumbled against Atlanta in the regular season with one draw and one defeat and Martino hopes that his side well get one back over his old club to set off on the right foot in the postseason.
Since Miami is playing at home, Martino will likely roll with his usual 4-3-3 setup with all four veteran figures featuring in the starting lineup.
Here's how the Herons could lineup against Atlanta in Game One.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United (4-3-3)
GK: Drake Callender—Callender can't afford to make a costly mistake like he did against the Revolution if Miami is to go all the way and lift MLS Cup. He'll look to put that match behind him and put in a better performance in goal for the Herons.
CB: Marcelo Weigandt—The Argentine full-back starts again on the right side of the backline but could lose his place in the team if he's not careful with Ian Fray stronger on the defensive side of things.
CB: Tomás Avilés—The young defender looks to avoid any rash challenges to keep the pressure off the Miami defense against an Atlanta side that is dangerous on the counter.
CB: David Martínez—The Paraguayan defender is coming off his first minutes in well over a month since his return from injury, starting in defense vs. New England. His availability to start the match allows Busquets to consistently play in the midfield once again,
LB: Jordi Alba—The attacking full-back looks to add to his two assists tallied last time out against an inconsistent Atlanta defense.
CM: Julian Gressel—Gressel takes on one of his former clubs, looking to utilize his quality on the ball to tee up crosses for Suárez in the box.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets starts in the middle of the park once again given that the Herons now have depth again at center-back.
CM: Federico Redondo—Redondo slots straight into the midfield after returning from injury. He'll help Busquets provide the defensive solidity needed since Messi and Suárez don't typically track back in transition.
RW: Lionel Messi—The 37-year-old features from the jump, looking to drift into the center of the pitch to receive the ball and drive past defenders to create chances.
ST: Luis Suárez—Miami's No. 9 aims to carry his excellent recent run of form into the postseason to play his part in Miami advancing to the next phase.
LW: Diego Gómez—The young Paraguay international should be fully fit to start on Friday night as he's a key part of the Miami frontline that does most of the pressing.