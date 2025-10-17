Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC: Herons Look to Lift Messi to Golden Boot
Inter Miami are back on the pitch for the final time in the 2025 MLS regular season on Saturday for a Decision Day clash against Eastern Conference rivals, Nashville SC, at GEODIS Park.
The match brings an end to the regular season, which will have seen the Herons play 24 games in 100 days, all while maintaining good form and relative health in the lead-up to the MLS Cup playoffs.
Saturday’s clash in Tennessee will also see Lionel Messi look to secure his first MLS Golden Boot. He currently sits on 26 goals, holding just a two-goal lead on LAFC’s Denis Bouanga and a three-goal lead on Sam Surridge, Nashville’s expected main man for the matchup.
Here’s how Javier Mascherano could line up his team for the regular season finale.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Nashville SC (4-4-2)
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo—Often the backup goalkeeper this season, Ríos Novo has seemingly passed Oscar Ustari on the depth chart to become the starter late in the campaign.
RB: Ian Fray—Back from international duty with Jamaica, Fray will bring an attacking flare to the right back position.
CB: Noah Allen—Inter Miami secured a clean sheet in their 4–0 win against Atlanta United without their top-choice center back pairing, but Allen’s return from Greece’s U-21s will give them a boost.
CB: Maxi Falcón—The towering, physical central defender returns to the Miami lineup after serving a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation.
LB: Jordi Alba—Touted as one of the best left backs of all-time, the Spaniard will play his final regular season match. He and teammate Sergio Busquets are set to retire at the end of Miami’s MLS Cup playoff hunt.
RM: Rodrigo De Paul—While he didn’t play for Miami last week, De Paul was still celebrating the Herons’ goals while attending the match with his Argentina teammates. He’ll look to find club form in the final game before the postseason.
CM: Yannick Bright—One of the most successful MLS SuperDraft picks in recent seasons, Bright has become a dynamic presence in Miami’s midfield.
CM: Sergio Busquets—The Barcelona legend will retire at the end of the Herons’ MLS Cup playoff run, but will play a key part in their efforts.
LM: Telasco Segovia—Fresh off international duty with Venezuela, where he played against teammate De Paul, Segovia looks to build on his seven goals and four assists in the regular season so far.
ST: Lionel Messi—With 26 goals and a two-goal cushion on the Golden Boot lead, the Argentine No. 10 will look to seal the honor on Saturday.
ST: Luis Suárez—The Uruguayan legend has 10 goals this season, and will look to maintain his best form into the MLS Cup playoffs.