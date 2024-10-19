Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New England Revolution: MLS
Inter Miami take the field again for the first time in two weeks to square off against New England Revolution on the last day of the MLS regular season.
Unlike fellow Eastern Conference teams D.C. United, Atlanta United, CF Montréal and Philadelphia Union who are all fighting for the last two MLS Cup Playoff spots, Miami already clinched its spot in the postseason. The Herons also have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs since they claimed the Supporters' Shield title and have the best record in MLS.
However, Miami still has plenty to play for on MLS Decision Day on Saturday afternoon. The south Florida side is on 71 points and can break New England's single-season points record with a win at home. The Revs set the current record that stands at 73 points back in 2021 under former head coach Bruce Arena.
Although the legendary Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes against Bolivia in which he bagged a hat trick and grabbed two assists, Miami boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino could still look to play the 37-year-old from the start to help Miami break history. It's worth noting that Miami won't play again until the following weekend when their Round One opponents are known after the Wild Card matches.
As Miami is playing at home, it would make sense for Martino to go with a 4-3-3 setup to play on the front foot from the first minute.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New England Revolution (4-3-3)
GK: Drake Callender—The USMNT reserve shot-stopper gets the nod in between the sticks, looking to keep his sixth clean sheet of the season against the lowest-scoring team in MLS.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—The attacking full-back keeps his place in Martino's team, aiming to drive up the pitch in the wide areas to create problems for the Revs' defense.
CB: Tomás Avilés—The young defender will look continue his strong recent run of form with the playoffs on the horizon. Although he has a rash challenge in him, he's vital to the Miami setup.
CB: Sergio Busquets—Busquets continues his run of matches in the heart of defense, playing a key role in the buildup for the Herons.
LB: Jordi Alba—Alba has been one of Miami's best players of the season. The 35-year-old is able to link-up with any of his fellow teammates in the final third before sending in a dangerous cross into an opposing team's penalty area.
CM: Julian Gressel—The ex-Columbus Crew player takes on the deeper-lying midfielder role once again, aiming to pull the strings from the middle of the park.
CM: Yannick Bright—Bright remains one of Miami's most underrated players in his first season in MLS. Don't be surprised to see Martino lean on him during the postseason.
CM: Federico Redondo—The 21-year-old has slowly improved over the course of the season and hopes to put his best foot forward in the coming weeks. Although he may not be the best on the ball at times, his off-the-ball work and positioning is what makes him valuable to the Miami squad.
RW: Lionel Messi—The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner features from the jump for Miami, looking to wrap up an incredible regular season and make history with the Herons.
ST: Luis Suárez—El Pistolero looks to end the regular season on a high to lift Miami to victory.
LW: Diego Gómez—Gómez's relentless pressing is key since Messi and Suárez don't press as often to preserve their legs. The Paraguay international is also capable of finding the back of the net when his number is called.