Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting Kansas City: Concacaf Champions Cup
Inter Miami host Sporting Kansas City in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup clash.
The Herons hold a one goal lead on aggregate thanks to Lionel Messi's magic last week. The superstar controlled a lofted ball from Sergio Busquets before scoring his with right foot. Miami defended well for the rest of the game in the first leg to keep a clean sheet carrying that important away goal back home.
Their MLS debut almost ended in disappointment when Tomás Avilés was sent off with a red card in the 23rd minute against New York City FC. The visiting team scored two goals and held a lead until the final seconds of the game when Telasco Segovia scored an equalizer. His goal rescued a point with eyes now focused on advancing in the Concacaf competition.
Avilés will be available as MLS red cards aren't subject to Concacaf Champions Cup suspensions, so Inter Miami should field a relatively similar side to the one that played last time.
Here's how Inter Miami could line up against Sporting Kansas City.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting Kansas City (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari keeps his place in net as Drake Callendar recovers from injury.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt starts on the right side of the defense as Mascherano's preferred option.
CB: Tomás Avilés—Avilés starts in defense after picking up a red card in the Herons' MLS opener.
CB: Noah Allen—Allen completes the center back pairing.
LB: Jordi Alba—Jordi Alba completed the full 90 against NYCFC and should start once again.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets anchors the midfield and has been in fine form to start 2025.
CM: Federico Redondo—Redondo should pair Busquets after David Ruiz started in MLS.
RM: Tadeo Allende—Allende starts again in the Champions Cup after Benjamin Cremaschi started vs. NYCFC.
LM: Telasco Segovia—Segovia was the hero this past weekend rescuing a point for 10-men Inter Miami.
ST: Lionel Messi—Messi starts up top assisting Segovia's equalizer and scoring in the first leg.
ST: Luis Suárez—Suarez looks for his first competitive goal of the 2025 season.