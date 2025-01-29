Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Uiversitario de Deportes: Preseason Friendly
Inter Miami continue their preseason tour prior to the start of the 2025 MLS season with a friendly match vs. Peruvian side, Universitario de Deportes.
The Herons continue their warmup for a packed 2025 where they'll compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup, MLS, FIFA Club World Cup and Leagues Cup. After a penalty shootout win vs. Club América in their first game of the year, Javier Mascherano has four more friendly matches to analyze his squad prior to the start of the campaign.
Universitario de Deportes have been the best team over the past year in Peru's top flight. With the game taking place at Universitario's 80,000 plus capacity fortress, the Estadio Monumental de Lima, it'll be a good test for Mascherano to assess the state of his squad.
Here's how Inter Miami could line up vs. Universitario de Deportes.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Universitario de Deportes (4-3-3)
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo—The loanee from Lanús appears ready to challenge for the starting job between the sticks.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt was a core piece of the Herons record breaking 2024 MLS regular season.
CB: Tomás Avilés—Avilés scored Miami's second vs. Club América.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—The former San Lorenzo man could make his Miami debut against Universitario.
LB: Jordi Alba—Alba will patrol the left flank looking to push forward as he usually does.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Even at 36-years-old, Busquets continue to play with a class and clarity rarely found in midfielders across world soccer.
CM: Yannick Bright—Bright starts alongside Busquets as he did for much of 2024
CM: Federico Redondo—Redondo completes one of the most solid midfields in all of MLS.
RW: Lionel Messi—Messi scored Miami's first goal of 2025 and will hope to continue his MVP form well into the new year.
LW: Fafa Picault— The former Vancouver Whitecap adds another layer to Miami's attack from the wing.
ST: Luis Suárez— Uruguay's all-time leading scorer will hope to score his first goal of 2025 in Peru.