‘An Honor’—Inter Miami Transfer Target Confirms Interest and Messi, Suarez Influence
Club América's Brian Rodríguez could be heading back to Major League Soccer after opening up about Inter Miami's transfer interest.
ESPN initially reported Rodríguez was tempted by the possibility of playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, with the player later confirming: “Inter Miami's interest is real. We've been talking about it for a couple of weeks. I spoke with Luis Suárez about the club and it was an honor to talk to him.”
According to Rodríguez, he's got the possibility of moving to Spain as well and is leaning on Uruguay national team manager Marcelo Bielsa for advice. But, the opportunity to play alongside the two greats of the game weighs heavily on the player.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
Rodríguez, 25, previously played in MLS for LAFC from 2019–2022. He moved to América in 2022 lifting three Liga MX championships in a row. He was also part of Uruguay's third-place finish at Copa América 2024.
The winger has scored 23 goals during his América tenure over 104 games in all competitions.
Bringing in Rodríguez would give Inter Miami valuable depth and experience on the left flank. Primarily operating as a left winger, if the move gets done in time he could feature at the FIFA Club World Cup. Messi and co. kick-start the competition against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Saturday, June 14 before concluding the initial phase with fixtures against Porto and Palmeiras.
If Rodríguez were to stay at his current club, Club América wouldn't compete again until July 30 after losing a playoff match to LAFC for the final Club World Cup spot.