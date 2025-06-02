Inter Miami’s Club World Cup Opponents: Group Stage Fixtures, Locations, Kick-Off Times
Inter Miami are one of three MLS clubs competing in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, where they will face teams from across the globe.
The Herons punched their tickets to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after winning the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. Inter Miami recorded a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season and will represent Major League Soccer, along with Seattle Sounders and LAFC, in the newly expanded tournament.
Inter Miami have struggled to find their form under new manager Javier Mascherano; the club has recorded just three victories in their last 10 matches across all competitions. Still, they can turn their season around with a successful run in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Miami’s campaign in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.
What 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Group Are Inter Miami In?
Inter Miami were sorted into Group A. As the host nation, the Herons will play the opening match of the tournament.
Check out the full list of their opponents below, including kick-off times and stadiums across the United States.
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Venue
Al Ahly
Saturday, June 14
8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST
Hard Rock Stadium
Porto
Thursday, June 19
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Palmeiras
Monday, June 23
9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST
Hard Rock Stadium
All eyes will be on Mascherano’s men when they kick off the tournament against Al Ahly on June 14. The match will unfold at Hard Rock Stadium, just 30 minutes away from Inter Miami’s home at Chase Stadium.
The Herons will then travel to Atlanta for their second game against Porto before returning back to Miami to finish off their group stage campaign against Palmeiras.
Where Are Inter Miami’s Potential 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage Games Hosted?
Round of 16
- Date: June 28 or June 29
- Venues: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Quarterfinals
- Dates: July 4 or July 5
- Venues: Camping World Stadium (Orlando), Lincoln Financial Field, MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford), Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Semifinals
- Dates: July 8 or July 9
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Final
- Date: July 13, 2025
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Led by Lionel Messi, Inter Miami have the chance to make a deep run in this summer’s tournament and claim their first piece of silverware under Mascherano. The odds will be stacked against the Herons, though, given the quality of the competition in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.