Inter Miami’s Club World Cup Opponents: Group Stage Fixtures, Locations, Kick-Off Times

Inter Miami are set to kick off this summer’s newly expanded tournament at Hard Rock Stadium.

Amanda Langell

Lionel Messi (left) will lead Inter Miami at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Lionel Messi (left) will lead Inter Miami at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. / IMAGO/Agencia-MexSport

Inter Miami are one of three MLS clubs competing in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, where they will face teams from across the globe.

The Herons punched their tickets to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after winning the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. Inter Miami recorded a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season and will represent Major League Soccer, along with Seattle Sounders and LAFC, in the newly expanded tournament.

Inter Miami have struggled to find their form under new manager Javier Mascherano; the club has recorded just three victories in their last 10 matches across all competitions. Still, they can turn their season around with a successful run in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Miami’s campaign in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

What 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Group Are Inter Miami In?

Inter Miami were sorted into Group A. As the host nation, the Herons will play the opening match of the tournament.

Check out the full list of their opponents below, including kick-off times and stadiums across the United States.

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Venue

Al Ahly

Saturday, June 14

8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST

Hard Rock Stadium

Porto

Thursday, June 19

3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Palmeiras

Monday, June 23

9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST

Hard Rock Stadium

All eyes will be on Mascherano’s men when they kick off the tournament against Al Ahly on June 14. The match will unfold at Hard Rock Stadium, just 30 minutes away from Inter Miami’s home at Chase Stadium.

The Herons will then travel to Atlanta for their second game against Porto before returning back to Miami to finish off their group stage campaign against Palmeiras.

Where Are Inter Miami’s Potential 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage Games Hosted?

Round of 16

  • Date: June 28 or June 29
  • Venues: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Quarterfinals

  • Dates: July 4 or July 5
  • Venues: Camping World Stadium (Orlando), Lincoln Financial Field, MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford), Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Semifinals

  • Dates: July 8 or July 9
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium

Final

  • Date: July 13, 2025
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium

Led by Lionel Messi, Inter Miami have the chance to make a deep run in this summer’s tournament and claim their first piece of silverware under Mascherano. The odds will be stacked against the Herons, though, given the quality of the competition in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

