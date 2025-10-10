Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami will officially catch up to the rest of Major League Soccer in matches played this weekend, as they host Atlanta United on Saturday night at Chase Stadium.
Despite the international break, Miami continue to play catch-up matches due to rescheduling throughout the year. Previously, the clash with Atlanta was set for June 28, but was moved to Saturday due to Miami’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16.
As such, head coach Javier Mascherano’s Herons will be without Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, among others who are representing their national teams in friendlies and World Cup qualifiers.
Atlanta enter the match with international absences as well, but are merely playing out the remainder of their regular season schedule in a dismal campaign few would have predicted back in the spring.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match, which could prove a vital one for Miami.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Kick-Off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United Head-to-Head Record
- Inter Miami: 7 wins
- Atlanta United: 7 wins
- Draws: 4
Previous meeting: Atlanta United 1–2 Inter Miami | Mar. 16, 2025 (MLS regular season)
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
Atlanta United
Inter Miami 4–1 New England Revolution – 10/4/25
LAFC 1–0 Atlanta United - 10/5/25
Inter Miami 3–5 Chicago Fire - 9/30/25
New England Revolution 2–0 Atlanta United - 9/27/25
Toronto FC 1–1 Inter Miami - 9/27/25
Atlanta United 1–1 San Diego FC - 9/20/25
New York City FC 0–4 Inter Miami - 9/24/25
Atlanta United 4–5 Columbus Crew - 9/13/25
Inter Miami 3–2 D.C. United - 9/20/25
Nashville SC 0–1 Atlanta United - 8/30/25
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami need three points if they want any hope of securing the second seed in the Eastern Conference despite missing star players.
The Herons currently sit third in the Eastern Conference, three points behind FC Cincinnati for second but with a game in hand. They cannot catch the Philadelphia Union for the top spot, given the Union clinched the Supporters’ Shield last weekend.
Should Miami drop points to Atlanta, it would likely mean a third place finish in the conference. However, they could drop as low as fifth and surrender home field advantage, should they lose their remaining games and both Nashville SC and Charlotte FC win their final matches.
Without significant depth, Mascherano will be forced to field a light squad against Atlanta, led by the experience of Luis Suárez, alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who are both set to retire at the end of the season.
Missing from the team due to international duty in addition to Messi and De Paul will be key defenders Noah Allen (Greece U-21) and Ian Fray (Jamaica), as well as midfielders Telasco Segovia (Venezuela), Santiago Morales (USA U-19) and Mateo Silvetti (Argentina U-20).
The Herons will honor Alba after the match with a retirement ceremony.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Luján, Avilés, Alba; Rodríguez, Busquets, Bright, Allende; Suárez, Picault
Atlanta United Team News
Atlanta United splashed the cash in the offseason, bringing in striker Emmanuel Latte Lath on a $26.2 million transfer from Middlesbrough, which at the time ranked as the most expensive incoming fee for an MLS player. Latte Lath has seven goals and one assist through 28 games with the Five Stripes.
Atlanta sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of D.C. United for last place and were one of the first clubs to be eliminated from postseason contention.
The Five Stripes miss eight players to international duty, including midfielders Miguel Almirón (Paraguay), Saba Lobjanidze (Georgia), Alexey Miranchuk (Russia), and Bartosz Slisz (Poland).
A win for Atlanta would be a mentality lift, but also a stark reminder of how far they’ve fallen considering they beat Inter Miami in last year’s MLS Cup Playoffs.
Atlanta United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Atlanta United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (5-3-2): Hibbert; Gordon, Gregersen, Berrocal, Chong Qui, Amador; Muyumba, Torres, Alzate; Latte Lath, Thiaré
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United Score Prediction
Anything other than a win could be catastrophic for the Herons. They need to build momentum heading into the playoffs if they stand a chance of making a deep run. Atlanta have the joint second worst defense in the Eastern Conference conceding 58 goals this season. Miami are right around there as well with 53 goals allowed, but this team needs to continue building momentum after a demolition of the New England Revolution.
The Herons pick up three points, jumping ahead of FC Cincinnati on goal difference in the standings.
Score Prediction: Inter Miami 3–1 Atlanta United