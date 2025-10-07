‘Strange’—Lionel Messi Reacts to Jordi Alba’s Surprise Retirement
Lionel Messi sent an emotional message to his longtime teammate Jordi Alba after the latter announced his retirement calling a future playing without the Spaniard “strange.”
Alba, 36-years-old, surprisingly announced on Tuesday that he plans to retire at the end of the 2025 Major League soccer season despite having signed a new contract with Inter Miami in May that would’ve seen him play through 2027. Messi, one of Alba’s longest tenured teammates was quick to respond with a heartfelt comment.
“Thanks to you, Jordi. I’m going to miss you so much. After so much together, it’s going to feel strange to look to my left and not see you there,” Messi commented on Instagram. “Crazy how much assists you gave me all these years... Who’s gonna give me back passes now???”
Another Legendary Messi Teammate Retires
Messi and Alba first began playing together in the 2012–13 campaign. After winning the UEFA Euros with Spain, the left back moved to Barcelona and an iconic partnership was born. Together, the duo won five La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies, three Spanish Super Cups, the 2014–15 Champions League and 2015 FIFA Club World Cup.
Once moving to Miami in 2023, the duo rekindled their partnership. They lifted Leagues Cup in 2023 followed by a record-setting Supporters’ Shield win in 2024. They’ll hope Alba’s career ends on one final high note by winning the MLS Cup.
“I do so with complete conviction, with peace and with happiness. Because I feel I’ve walked this path with every ounce of passion possible and now is the right time to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling,” Alba said in his announcement.
With Sergio Busquets set to retire at the end of the season as well, 2026 will represent a new period in Messi’s iconic career.
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba’s Statistics Playing Together
Matches Played
Total Minutes Played
Teams
Joint Goal Participation
413
32,770
Barcelona, Inter MIami
48
*Statistics per Transfermarkt, as of Oct. 7, 2025
Messi and Alba have played 413 matches together across Barcelona and Miami. The Spaniard is only behind former teammate, now Miami boss, Javier Mascherano (414), Andrés Iniesta (489), Gerard Piqué (506) and Busquets (643).
In terms of joint goal participation, Alba and Messi combined to score 48 goals together—the fifth most of any Messi teammate. The only players to link up with Messi more are Luis Suárez (120), Neymar (67), Pedro (54) and Iniesta (53).
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba’s Record Playing Together
Wins
Draws
Losses
Points Per Game
277
74
62
2.19
*Statistics per Transfermarkt, as of Oct. 7, 2025
Alba also comes in as Messi’s fifth most successful teammate in terms of wins. The two have won 277 games together across all competitions. Alba ranks behind Mascherano (292), Iniesta (337), Gerard Piqué (354) and Sergio Busquets (448).